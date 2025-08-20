  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Magomed Ankalaev and Nina Drama interview

They had an interview prep Alex Pereira fight. Just so you know more of Ankalaev. They didn't shown it fully, though he said he's the biggest threat for Alex Pereira of all fighters and the only one that can beat him.

He said he doesn't believe in aliens, that American must smoke some weird grass to believe in that.

He said what shocks him is that Americans are too friendly. And that if a girl were to approach him to hug, he has his security that would keep them away

He said he doesn't do much, but go outside and catch eagles, citing eagle as an animal he enjoys (or so it seemed)

Said he didn't love martial artist, it's just the way it played out since he was a kid, so he only trains. Said that besides martial arts, he'd just go outside in the camp and be by himself, or be the problem solver as the oldest brother.

Said he trained with Sean Strickland but he just trained. Sean would talk a lot during the sparring but he wouldn't understand anything and just keep training.
 
thats how Nina Darma interviews are done:
oa7nfw1gb0kf1.png
 
