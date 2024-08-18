Ank literally cried and threw a tantrum after his draw with Jan lol
Poatan is going to Saitama him.
The only one of the pair that has on the record ducked the fight is Ankalaev, try again.Well, clearly he won't. He'd have to agree to fight him first.
Yep. Poatan may not be the biggest duck in UFC history but he is certainly making a run for that title.
Also making a strong run towards having a claim on the most embarrassing fanbase in history.
Alex will likely , if ya ever fight outside of UAE
Match-ups must be making the ufc dollars, that to them makes more sense.
Edwards Belal was a ploy to make the two most boring fighters knock eachother off so Shavkat can take the belt and reinvigorate the division. Smart of UFCs part, honestly.
Absolute truth on both parts.Alex is just playing the social media game. Sherdoggers take tweets so seriously and get so butthurt, it's incredible.
It makes perfect sense, Rakic lost against a top guy and Ankalaev beat a bum.These 2 match-ups (Ankalaev vs Rakic, Potatoman vs Rountree) make no sense at all.
