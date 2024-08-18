Media Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira "Biggest CHICKEN In UFC" Post-MW Title Calls

Ank literally cried and threw a tantrum after his draw with Jan lol
Poatan is going to Saitama him.
saitama.gif
 
Ehh I do think Alex will fight anyone, it's UFC doing the ducking not him.

Also Alex is just throwing his name out there to fight DDP for clout, it's never happening at 185 that's for sure. Would be foolish for him to make the cut back down at this point in his career, and UFC probably has no interest in it anyways.
 
Gee, Ank, have ya been blindfolded? Stuck in a cave, allowed no outside information?

Alex will likely , if ya ever fight outside of UAE, beat you just like every LHW that has challenged him so far.

TITS said: These 2 match-ups (Ankalaev vs Rakic, Potatoman vs Rountree) make no sense at all.

Match-ups must be making the ufc dollars, that to them makes more sense.
 
Dr Fong said:
Yep. Poatan may not be the biggest duck in UFC history but he is certainly making a run for that title.

Also making a strong run towards having a claim on the most embarrassing fanbase in history.
Click to expand...

I think Colby is the 1 numer biggest duck he ducked an entire division.. But Poatan is close second nowadays
 
Lets be real, we have no idea what goes on between communication between UFC and fighters, there's shit like contracts and negotiations that we never hear that side of the story. UFC does some shady stuff, but fighters aren't blameless. They will be forced to put on Ankalaev/Pereira soon enough. Ankalaev doesn't seem like the most diplomatic guy to work with and Pereira seems to be willing to fight often and anyone.
 
He speaks! Finally. Good for him, hope he keeps rubbing it in.
 
Hey but we get the hotly anticipated Roundtree fight instead. Just what all the fans asked for
 
TITS said:
These 2 match-ups (Ankalaev vs Rakic, Potatoman vs Rountree) make no sense at all.
Click to expand...
It makes perfect sense, Rakic lost against a top guy and Ankalaev beat a bum.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Alex is just playing the social media game. Sherdoggers take tweets so seriously and get so butthurt, it's incredible.
Click to expand...

He's only fighting Rountree on social media? Clearly, the silly DDP callout is not the main issue.

Yes, Poatan is playing the social media game. And Ank is also playing the social media game by using Poatan's tweets against him.

When you're already a literal duck, the whole 'joke's on them, I was just pretending' fake callouts of MWs doesn't make you look like less of a duck.
 
