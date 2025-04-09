GoodBadHBK
They are both great at that they portray. Fassbender is great as a younger Magneto, still developing his powers and coming to terms with his actions, while McKellen is fantastic as an older Magneto, hardened in his beliefs and has total control of his powersView attachment 1090159
Ian is good but I think Fassbender was perfect as Magneto.
We need a solo Fassbender Magneto movie.
Agreed. And McKellen is getting a bit old to play superheroes anyway.Voted McKellen, but only without his helmet. Comic book supervillain outfits and Magneto’s helmet in particular look ridiculous on a guy who’s old as fuck. It’s like Alfred dressing up as Batman on the old Adam West Batman TV show.
