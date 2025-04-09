Movies Magneto - Ian McKellen vs Michael Fassbender

Favourite Magneto

  • McKellen

  • Fassbender

GoodBadHBK said:
Ian is good but I think Fassbender was perfect as Magneto.
They are both great at that they portray. Fassbender is great as a younger Magneto, still developing his powers and coming to terms with his actions, while McKellen is fantastic as an older Magneto, hardened in his beliefs and has total control of his powers
 
ChickenBrother said:
Voted McKellen, but only without his helmet. Comic book supervillain outfits and Magneto’s helmet in particular look ridiculous on a guy who’s old as fuck. It’s like Alfred dressing up as Batman on the old Adam West Batman TV show.


Agreed. And McKellen is getting a bit old to play superheroes anyway.

But they definitely need to update Magneto’s costume to not look so cartoonish.
 
Fassbender by a mile. Tbh, they were both good, but Fassbender imo fleshed that character out the way Jackman did with Logan.
 
