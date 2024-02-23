Elections MAGANOMICS

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
29,839
Reaction score
27,354
Trump just came out with his new campaign slogan. References that Biden and his allies decided that saying Bidenomics was bad messaging. Pretty brilliant by Trump's team, tbh



For reference about Bidenomics

www.nbcnews.com

‘Jumbled mess’: The Bidenomics brand leaves nearly everyone — including Biden — baffled

At the beginning, the president was reluctant to embrace the term, but he continues to make his economic policies central to his re-election pitch.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

Is Bidenomics dead on arrival?

The time is ripe for the administration to rethink its messaging
www.ft.com www.ft.com

thehill.com

Why going all in on ‘Bidenomics’ is flawed

This effort is a strategic gamble due to the choppiness of the economy over the better part of the past three years.
thehill.com thehill.com

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scheme
Elections RFK Jr. almost assassinated? Armed man impersonating law enforcement arrested at campaign event
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
emefer
emefer
panem-et-circenses
Elections Congressman Dean Phillips to launch Democratic primary bid against Biden
2
Replies
25
Views
707
Source
Source

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,310
Messages
55,132,973
Members
174,629
Latest member
vonthakidd

Share this page

Back
Top