Crime MAGA Tard Berates 2 Muslim Girls on Train then Ends up Going on a Stabbing Rampage

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
11,598
Reaction score
11,029
Crazy Video. Moron was going on and on about free speech and being a patriot.

 
Last edited:
Long video, cliffs would be nice. I skipped around and it seemed like the guy was mentally sick. His political alignment was a non-factor.
 
Last edited:
lol @ him calling himself the weeping prophet of christianity who just stabbed a bunch of motherfuckers in the neck.

these people are violent and deranged. hope this one enjoys prison.
 
well, he got the freedom of not having to pay taxes that he was longing for and rambling about. but over at the iron bars hotel it's ass, cash, or grass. nobody rides for free.
 
Hog-train said:
Crazy Video. Moron was going on and on about free speech and being a patriot.

Click to expand...

whatyearisit-cardiac.gif
 
You gotta feel sorry for normal Americans who have to take public transit because it's filled with the absolute dregs of society. Even poor people buy cars so they can avoid it.
 
What a piece of shit.

And to think there's a lot of people here who think we should all be forced to take public transportation to "save the earth".
 
The dude's mind had clearly turned to mush from living on the web. He's just yelling out random Twitter/youtube comments from the mid-2010s. He had no mind of his own left.

Another bleak note about this case is that some heroin addict robbed one of the victims as they lay dying, including taking their wedding ring. It's hard to imagine living in a society like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nhbbear
Crime NY DA refuses to stop for police officer, flouts her privilege, ignores commands, and berates officer, who is too afraid to make arrest.
Replies
18
Views
858
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,849
Messages
56,219,862
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top