Crime MAGA Republican NY DA Sandra Doorley runs from the police

KOPPE

KOPPE

אהיה אשר אהיה
@red
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
8,203
Reaction score
17,905


An upstate Republican NY DA refused to stop for speeding, and drove back home after calling the police chief to complain.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted that she was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone but refused to stop.

The officer followed her to her home and issued Doorley a ticket, which she accepted, but not before calling the officer an asshole and running inside her home.

In the video, she gets on the phone and calls Webster Chief of Police Dennis Kohlmeier and asks him “can you please tell them to leave me alone?”
 
party of “law & order” btw
 
How she wasn't arrested for a fuckload more charges is baffling.

I believe this is the 2 tiered justice system I keep hearing about.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ShadowRun
Crime Corrupt, soft on crime Oakland DA Pamela Price robbed
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Whippy McGee
Whippy McGee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,183
Messages
55,474,503
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top