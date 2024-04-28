



An upstate Republican NY DA refused to stop for speeding, and drove back home after calling the police chief to complain.



Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted that she was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone but refused to stop.



The officer followed her to her home and issued Doorley a ticket, which she accepted, but not before calling the officer an asshole and running inside her home.



In the video, she gets on the phone and calls Webster Chief of Police Dennis Kohlmeier and asks him “can you please tell them to leave me alone?”