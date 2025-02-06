Crazed Maine dad rants against abortion, gay rights during armed police standoff before being killed by SWAT team Wild video captured an armed Maine dad’s unhinged rant against abortion and gay rights during a standoff with police — moments before he was shot dead by a SWAT team.

This was up in Maine:Apparently he got into a shootout with Cops and made a video about how it was because he was a conservative Christian, instead of that he put hands on his wife and was essentially holding their 4 week old baby hostage. Killed a police dog as well.Here's a bit more of his media consumption looked at:Post article actually has a more accurate headline than MSM articles do:But hey, glad we're legislating against those trannies.