Crime MAGA lunatic gets into gunfignt with Cops because "woke"...

This was up in Maine:



Apparently he got into a shootout with Cops and made a video about how it was because he was a conservative Christian, instead of that he put hands on his wife and was essentially holding their 4 week old baby hostage. Killed a police dog as well.

Here's a bit more of his media consumption looked at:



Post article actually has a more accurate headline than MSM articles do:

Crazed Maine dad rants against abortion, gay rights during armed police standoff before being killed by SWAT team

Wild video captured an armed Maine dad’s unhinged rant against abortion and gay rights during a standoff with police — moments before he was shot dead by a SWAT team.
But hey, glad we're legislating against those trannies.
 
You can almost hear the background to this post:

"I DON'T CARE JUST POST SOMETHING! JUST FUCKING POST SOMETHING OK!"
 
Couldn't this just go in the crime megathread that was created so people didn't make a million threads like this every day?

Oh, is the crime megathread just for crimes by black people?
 
