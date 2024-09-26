Social MAGA GOP representative has mask off moment on X

Said the quiet part out loud. Heck he was shouting.



He has since been censured.

Anyone else ever seen someone have a mask off moment like this? I had one with a coworker somewhere I used to work. This guy insisted Trump was better for the USA, loved his country, etc. but never gave a really good reason why he supported him. One day this co worker randomly took his mask off briefly and said some racist stuff after reading a news story. That was when I had my "a-ha" moment.
 
- A girl that i was friend for 20 years said she hated Bolsominions aka Bolsonaro suportes and wanted to harm them. She pretended that she was a leftist pacifist, when i pointed her hipocrisy, i got blocked on whats app.
 
I'd been a vegetarian for almost 10+ years.
One of my then friends, a 20+ years vegetarian, used to say that she'd kill all the meat eaters without blinking an eye.
 
Isn't Jose Aldo a Bolsonaro supporter? Good luck with her tryna harm him.

tumblr_nz7ux0TgEX1ry1rm7o1_500.gif
 
These are the same people that are obsessed with anti-wokeness that is supersedes every other political issue in the country, let it simmer in.
 
Seems pretty damn immature for a congressman to tweet. The censure was definitely deserved and he should watch his idiot mouth in the future. But what do you mean by "mask off moment?"
 
