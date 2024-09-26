Said the quiet part out loud. Heck he was shouting.







He has since been censured.



Anyone else ever seen someone have a mask off moment like this? I had one with a coworker somewhere I used to work. This guy insisted Trump was better for the USA, loved his country, etc. but never gave a really good reason why he supported him. One day this co worker randomly took his mask off briefly and said some racist stuff after reading a news story. That was when I had my "a-ha" moment.