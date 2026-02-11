British Woman shot by dad in Texas after 'arguing about Donald Trump' Lucy Harrison, 23, was alone in a bedroom at her father's home in Texas when she was shot dead.

A British woman who was shot dead by her father while visiting his home in Texas had argued with him about US President Donald Trump earlier that day, an inquest has heard.Lucy Harrison, from Warrington in Cheshire, was shot in the chest on 10 January 2025 in Prosper, near Dallas.Police in the town investigated the 23-year-old's death as possible manslaughter but no criminal case was brought against Kris Harrison after a grand jury in Collin County declined to indict him.An inquest into Lucy Harrison's death opened earlier at Cheshire Coroner's Court, where her boyfriend Sam Littler described the "big argument" about Trump, who was preparing to be inaugurated for his second term of office.Littler, who travelled to the US with Lucy Harrison for the holiday, saidThe inquest also heard how Kris Harrison, who moved to the United States when his daughter was a child,...Littler said he heard a loud bang about 15 seconds later and then Kris Harrison screamed for his wife, Heather.Littler said: "I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense."The statement from Kris Harrison said he and his daughter had been watching a news item on gun crime when he told her he had a gun and asked her if she wanted to see it.They went into the bedroom so he could show her a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun which he kept in the bedside cabinet.He said:Harrison said heHe acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in the past and said he "briefly lapsed" on the day of his daughter's death because he was emotional about her leaving.The inquest heardCCTV footage showed he had bought two 500ml cartons of Chardonnay from a 7-Eleven store shortly before 13:00 CST (05:00 GMT) that day.