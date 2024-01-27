Elections MAGA Bless!

According to the Times report, "At one point, candidates were asked to raise their hands if they had ever been arrested. Six of the nine candidates onstage raised their hands, to cheers and applause from the audience. Trent Leisy, a Navy veteran and business owner, high-fived Mr. Lynch and Ms. Boebert while their hands were raised."
www.rawstory.com

Boebert's first debate was a 'clown car crash' as 6 GOP candidates admit arrest records

After leapfrogging to a new district to improve her re-election chances, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participated in her first GOP debate on Thursday night before the Colorado primary scheduled for March 5.As both the New York Times and Axios are reporting, it was at times contentious with John...
www.rawstory.com www.rawstory.com
 
SMH. The Republican party is going down the toilet. People are applauding this?
 
going to jail just to own the libs. a room full of republicans bragging about how many times they've been arrested. don't these people call themselves the party of law & order?

pretty soon submitting a booking photo from your latest arrest will be a prerequisite for joining the republican party.
 
lol..... getting arrested isn't actually "Backing Blue". They aren't coming to visit you dummies because they are your pals.

Repugnantcans.
 
KOPPE said:
its kinda scary how this party of clowns is still involved in the decision making.
These particular candidates are hypocrities, and the audience reaction is alarming. However, the Republicans aren't the party enabling criminals and exacerbating crime with cockeyed policy.
 
www.mediaite.com

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Reveals That Trump Was Secretly Behind RNC Plan to Coronate Him That He Publicly Rejected

Kaitlan Collins has revealed that Donald Trump was secretly behind the Republican National Committee's plan to name him the presumptive GOP nominee.
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com

this might be my favorite thing Trump has done so far. I love the way he bullies them, insults them and their spouses, talks all sorts of shit about republicans and they kiss his ring in the name of “party unity”
 
KaNesDeath said:
At first glance I thought it was a Manga thread. Similar since they are animated fools.

Making
Any
Goddamn
Accuses

It wouldn't be as bad if they had any policies to run on. They're just running on hate & nonsense, which isn't going to do anything to help the people, just encourage division & pain.
 
Madmick said:
These particular candidates are hypocrities, and the audience reaction is alarming. However, the Republicans aren't the party enabling criminals and exacerbating crime with cockeyed policy.
nah. you know its fu*ked when Mitt Romney is the voice of reason
 
