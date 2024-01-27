KaNesDeath
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2007
- Messages
- 10,666
- Reaction score
- 3,409
According to the Times report, "At one point, candidates were asked to raise their hands if they had ever been arrested. Six of the nine candidates onstage raised their hands, to cheers and applause from the audience. Trent Leisy, a Navy veteran and business owner, high-fived Mr. Lynch and Ms. Boebert while their hands were raised."
Boebert's first debate was a 'clown car crash' as 6 GOP candidates admit arrest records
After leapfrogging to a new district to improve her re-election chances, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participated in her first GOP debate on Thursday night before the Colorado primary scheduled for March 5.As both the New York Times and Axios are reporting, it was at times contentious with John...
www.rawstory.com