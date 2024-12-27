Social MAGA 2025 Civil war incoming! Vivek Ramaswamy Betrays Base & reveals true colors, Says Americans SUCK !!

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
1,149
Reaction score
1,568
Sounds like to me your boy is calling yall Blue collar Maga boys Lazy !

www.yahoo.com

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Wild Rant on How American Workers Suck

MAGA is about to eat Vivek Ramaswamy alive.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com




<36> You cant make this up. Straddle up boys we in for a very long 4 years !!
guess hes had enough of being the Token punching bag<lol> ROFL but in the mean time Hold this L !!
 
Last edited:
Didnt see Model minority & South Afrikkan Apartheid beneficiary Billionaire
vs MAGA on my 2025 republican bingo card


 
Last edited:
popcorn-magic.gif
 
WokeWarrior said:
Click to expand...


The one before the Woodstock generation that put people on the moon relied heavily on immigrants to build the aerospace industries. Well, more like captured Nazi scientists than immigrants.
 

but but but but but Republicans stand for Freedom & anti censorship/ anti wokeness? Right

God dam yall boy Elon musk is wilding ! he just suspended
our beloved laura loomer ! OMG WHATS GOING ON !

Say it aint so an apartheid beneficiary censoring the truth? No way ! must be some BLM Kamala Bots...
 
Israeli PM asked Elon: Are you the President?
Elon Musk: Not officially?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu : Oh really ha ha

 
While diversity it was one of keys to Prosperity, we must never lost touch of American roots! Our new Brothers and Sisters they was need for assimilate properly by inject USA Culture before official unification under Eternal Champion #DonaldTrump

To see great examples of this, notice future new state #Kenyamerica assimilating properly into Our Great Culture



Hopefully Curryfornia they was follow suits!

#SupportUnification #YesWeCanada #UKanDoIt #Koreamerica #RhodeIreland #OldYork #NorthMichigan #Curryfornia #Australiamerica #NewScottsdale #SouthArizona #RoadTo60States
 
Last edited:
Vivek and Rishi are the agents of Indian World Domination program
India will rule the world in 2050!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,297
Messages
56,702,704
Members
175,362
Latest member
Foxbat

Share this page

Back
Top