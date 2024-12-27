WokeWarrior
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1,149
- Reaction score
- 1,568
Sounds like to me your boy is calling yall Blue collar Maga boys Lazy !
You cant make this up. Straddle up boys we in for a very long 4 years !!
guess hes had enough of being the Token punching bag ROFL but in the mean time Hold this L !!
Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Wild Rant on How American Workers Suck
MAGA is about to eat Vivek Ramaswamy alive.
www.yahoo.com
You cant make this up. Straddle up boys we in for a very long 4 years !!
guess hes had enough of being the Token punching bag ROFL but in the mean time Hold this L !!
Last edited: