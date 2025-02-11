  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

MAG Grips

vision1

vision1

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 8, 2006
Messages
2,898
Reaction score
1,163
I've just rebuilt an old Atlantis pull-down machine and now I need to purchase a handle.
I'm looking at the MAG grips and trying to decide between them. I only want to buy one.

Medium grip Pronate
Medium grip Supinate
or Medium grip Neutral

Those are the three I'm considering. Leaning towards pronate unless I hear otherwise.

Can anyone give their opinion?
 
Pronated for deeper blade pulls. Can do chin ups to cover the Sup. More power to do full range tempo chins over pull ups
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,259
Messages
56,886,608
Members
175,442
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top