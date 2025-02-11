vision1
I've just rebuilt an old Atlantis pull-down machine and now I need to purchase a handle.
I'm looking at the MAG grips and trying to decide between them. I only want to buy one.
Medium grip Pronate
Medium grip Supinate
or Medium grip Neutral
Those are the three I'm considering. Leaning towards pronate unless I hear otherwise.
Can anyone give their opinion?
