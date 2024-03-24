Television MADtv, SNL, Kids in the Hall, SCTV or In Living Color - Which is the best sketch comedy show?

Which is the best sketch comedy show?

  • Total voters
    8
For me it's In Living Color. I laughed more to that show than any of the other two.

I dont know man.

All them shows had a hot period and alot of FAIL

SNL was on fuckin fire in the 90s

Havent watched it since then really though
 
All of those shows were on fire in the 90's. I would go with In Living Color. When I really think about it In Living Color has had the most substance on the entertainment industry long term. Lots of stars today and people that grew up in the 90's and 2000's owe ILC a lot of respect.
 
I never really found MadTV all that funny. Poll needs Kids In the Hall imo.

  1. SNL
  2. Kids in the Hall
  3. In Living Color
  4. SCTV
  5. MadTV
 
That's not even remotely true. LOL. SNL has had significantly bigger impact in terms of start power after leaving the show. Especially in the 90s
 
