International Mads Mikkelsen denied entry to the US when Border Guards find JD Vance meme on his phone

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,747
Reaction score
28,856
[Yes I'm not posting in this forum as a rule. I made an exception for this story as it's very concerning and really needs to be got out there.]

www.dailymail.co.uk

Tourist barred from entering the US after ICE guards find meme

Mads Mikkelsen , 21, arrived at New Jersey 's Newark Airport on June 11 excited about his holiday.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

99673471-14842359-A_Norwegian_tourist_claims_he_was_harassed_and_refused_entry_to_-m-65_1750774100317.jpg


A Norwegian tourist claims he was harassed and refused entry to the US after immigration officers found a meme of JD Vance on his phone.

Mads Mikkelsen, 21, arrived at New Jersey's Newark Airport on the 11th of June, excited about his holiday.

But his plans were thrown into disarray when he was reportedly pulled aside by border control and put in a cell.

The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse of power, and harassment'.

"They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason" he told the outlet.

Mr Mikkelsen claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone.

The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US Vice President JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.

Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.

99673469-14842359-Mads_Mikkelsen_21_arrived_at_New_Jersey_s_Newark_Airport_on_June-m-40_1750772664842.jpg


It comes after an Australian writer claimed he was turned away from the US border after being grilled on his views on the Gaza conflict, and articles he wrote about pro-Palestinian protests.

Alistair Kitchen, 33,

alistair-kitchen.png


boarded a flight from Melbourne to New York to visit friends on the 12th of June 12, when he was pulled to one side by a Customs and Border Protection officer during a layover in Los Angeles.

He was detained for 12 hours at Los Angeles International Airport before being put on a flight back to Melbourne.

Mr Kitchen said he was refused entry to the US because of his political beliefs, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since said this is 'unequivocally false'.

22024551485_84f5a63603_b.jpg
 
Seems like something Europe would do. Not good.
 
Not good to let in socialist Norwegians anyway. Trump should issue a travel ban.
 
Those Norwegian MS-13 gang members need to stay in their own country.
 
Detained for 12hrs. Insanity. Imagine if he had been brown.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Opinion If Your Allies Become Isolationist, Does That Force You To Follow Suit? (Vance Angers the UK)
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
UberHere
UberHere
LeonardoBjj
Law US citizen wrongfully arrested by border patrol in Arizona held for nearly 10 days
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,473
Messages
57,474,496
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top