A Norwegian tourist claims he was harassed and refused entry to the US after immigration officers found a meme of JD Vance on his phone.Mads Mikkelsen, 21, arrived at New Jersey's Newark Airport on the 11th of June, excited about his holiday.But his plans were thrown into disarray when he was reportedly pulled aside by border control and put in a cell.The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse of power, and harassment'."They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason" he told the outlet.Mr Mikkelsen claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone.The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US Vice President JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.It comes after an Australian writer claimed he was turned away from the US border after being grilled on his views on the Gaza conflict, and articles he wrote about pro-Palestinian protests.Alistair Kitchen, 33,boarded a flight from Melbourne to New York to visit friends on the 12th of June 12, when he was pulled to one side by a Customs and Border Protection officer during a layover in Los Angeles.He was detained for 12 hours at Los Angeles International Airport before being put on a flight back to Melbourne.Mr Kitchen said he was refused entry to the US because of his political beliefs, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has since said this is 'unequivocally false'.