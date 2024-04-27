Madonna |Live to Tell| - (Rate the Song)

Rate it.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,015
Reaction score
42,137







I have a tale to tell
Sometimes, it gets so hard to hide it well
I was not ready for the fall
Too blind to see the writing on the wall

A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me

I know where beauty lives
I've seen it once, I know the warmth she gives
The light that you could never see
It shines inside, you can't take that from me

A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me

The truth is never far behind
You kept it hidden well
If I live to tell the secret I knew
Then will I ever have the chance again?

If I ran away, I'd never have the strength to go very far
How would they hear the beating of my heart?
Will it grow cold, the secret that I hide? Will I grow old?
How will they hear? When will they learn? How will they know?

A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me

The truth is never far behind
You kept it hidden well
If I live to tell the secret I knew
Then will I ever have the chance again?

A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me
 
Nice ballad by Ciccone , but nothing special - 7.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
New Order |Blue Monday| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
11
Views
579
Plissken
Plissken
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Black Sabbath |Paranoid| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
4
Views
251
triptych
triptych
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
John Lennon |Imagine| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
8
Views
381
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
The White Stripes |Seven Nation Army| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
5
Views
413
helax
helax
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Queen |Bohemian Rhapsody| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
8
Views
465
subtlySteve
subtlySteve

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,155
Messages
55,471,147
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top