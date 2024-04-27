Madonna |Live to Tell| - (Rate the Song)















I have a tale to tell

Sometimes, it gets so hard to hide it well

I was not ready for the fall

Too blind to see the writing on the wall



A man can tell a thousand lies

I've learned my lesson well

Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned

'Til then, it will burn inside of me



I know where beauty lives

I've seen it once, I know the warmth she gives

The light that you could never see

It shines inside, you can't take that from me



A man can tell a thousand lies

I've learned my lesson well

Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned

'Til then, it will burn inside of me



The truth is never far behind

You kept it hidden well

If I live to tell the secret I knew

Then will I ever have the chance again?



If I ran away, I'd never have the strength to go very far

How would they hear the beating of my heart?

Will it grow cold, the secret that I hide? Will I grow old?

How will they hear? When will they learn? How will they know?



A man can tell a thousand lies

I've learned my lesson well

Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned

'Til then, it will burn inside of me



The truth is never far behind

You kept it hidden well

If I live to tell the secret I knew

Then will I ever have the chance again?



A man can tell a thousand lies

I've learned my lesson well

Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned

'Til then, it will burn inside of me