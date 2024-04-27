Madonna |Live to Tell| - (Rate the Song)

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,015
- Reaction score
- 42,137
I have a tale to tell
Sometimes, it gets so hard to hide it well
I was not ready for the fall
Too blind to see the writing on the wall
A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me
I know where beauty lives
I've seen it once, I know the warmth she gives
The light that you could never see
It shines inside, you can't take that from me
A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me
The truth is never far behind
You kept it hidden well
If I live to tell the secret I knew
Then will I ever have the chance again?
If I ran away, I'd never have the strength to go very far
How would they hear the beating of my heart?
Will it grow cold, the secret that I hide? Will I grow old?
How will they hear? When will they learn? How will they know?
A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me
The truth is never far behind
You kept it hidden well
If I live to tell the secret I knew
Then will I ever have the chance again?
A man can tell a thousand lies
I've learned my lesson well
Hope I live to tell the secret I have learned
'Til then, it will burn inside of me