Maddalena is the exact opposite of DDP - His boxing is textbook Crisp

Whatever he throws looks so aesthetically textbook, the japs, hooks, uppercuts, head-movements, faints etc etc and this is why Belal couldn´t get going until the 4th round because he was mesmerized and pushed back because everything JDM was throwing was so clean textbook with power and looked so effortless.
As if he came out of the boxing manual scripts and everything he does looks so textbook, fluid and well executed by him which is the exact opposite of DDP´s awkward style.
He is the best Boxer in the UFC in my honest opinion
