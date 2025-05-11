Maddalena is the exact opposite of DDP - His boxing is textbook Crisp

Whatever he throws looks so aesthetically textbook, the japs, hooks, uppercuts, head-movements, faints etc etc and this is why Belal couldn´t get going until the 4th round because he was mesmerized and pushed back because everything JDM was throwing was so clean textbook with power and looked so effortless.

As if he came out of the boxing manual scripts and everything he does looks so textbook, fluid and well executed by him which is the exact opposite of DDP´s awkward style.

He is the best Boxer in the UFC in my honest opinion
 
JDM & DDP literally remind me of each other. I know that Volk & JDM are from the same camp but I see more similarities in the former comparison.
 
Ilia is the best p4p Boxer in the UFC. He KO’d Max & Volk albeit with the brutal leg kicks (vs Max), but his power, speed, & combos are in a class of their own.
 
Islam breaks him in less than a round, Belal gets take downs but doesn't know what to do with them, Islam will crush Jack and rip the belt from his lifeless body.
 
Are they? Thought Jack was still based outta Perth with Scrappy MMA primarily with Volk based in NSW with Freestyle MMA and overlapping with City Kickboxing.
 
Jack is still at scrappy mma, but he cross trains with volk and volk's crew. Same way volk is at Freestyle, but cross trains at bang thao and city kickboxing. They get around.
 
