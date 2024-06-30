KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
I forgot about him, he had razors in his elbowsI was thinking Kenny Floian
They almost never stop a men’s fight for cuts twice as long and deep.Good stoppage, that cut was leaking nonstop into her eye.
Nah, if its leaking like that, they will stop it. It was like a mini waterfall right into her eye. She was basically going to be blind for the rest of the fightThey almost never stop a men’s fight for cuts twice as long and deep.
need to add the gif of her spraying blood over Dana and grossing out Ari Emanuel