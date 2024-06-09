French far right obliterates Macron’s camp in EU election Macron dissolved French parliament following crushing EU election defeat and called fresh legislative elections June 30.

Odd reaction. There are different voter groups between EU and National elections.PARIS — The far right National Rally (RN) is projected to win the European election in France with 31.5 percent of the vote — more than twice the presidential list, a shock result which has pushed President Emmanuel Macron into calling snap elections Sunday evening.