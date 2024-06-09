PBAC
Odd reaction. There are different voter groups between EU and National elections.
PARIS — The far right National Rally (RN) is projected to win the European election in France with 31.5 percent of the vote — more than twice the presidential list, a shock result which has pushed President Emmanuel Macron into calling snap elections Sunday evening.
French far right obliterates Macron’s camp in EU election
Macron dissolved French parliament following crushing EU election defeat and called fresh legislative elections June 30.
