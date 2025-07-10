HoiceNJuicy
Jun 8, 2020
Good luck finding your sugar mama, sherbros!
Ya gotta laugh a little bitBummy ass ex man. I get hating the system that allows this shit but to think it’s cool just because it happens to a woman is some incel shit
You'll REALLY love the new trend of women who woke up one day and decided to be lesbians after 2020 (because that's totally how homosexuality works) now complaining about how hard it is to date other women, how they now know what men have gone through this whole time...and somehow still blame men for their situation anyway. Us bros not even involved and still catching strays.Love it when I get to see women deal with problems usually men have. Kind of hilarious watching women start to realize how bad it is on the other time sometimes. A little taste of the male privilege.
Don't have to be an incel to realize women usually choose guys who make more than them for this reason. 95%+ women who collect financial support are "bums" but never get called it, have to love equality.Bummy ass ex man. I get hating the system that allows this shit but to think it’s cool just because it happens to a woman is some incel shit