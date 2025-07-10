Media Mackenzie Dern talks about having to pay financial support to her ex

Love to see women that have to deal with problems usually men have. A little hilarious watching them start to realize how bad it is on the foot sometimes. A little taste of the male privilege.
 
Crazy right? Imagine having feminist weapons turn into true equality and work against women.
 
Her English has improved so much
Bummy ass ex man. I get hating the system that allows this shit but to think it’s cool just because it happens to a woman is some incel shit
 
Whoever Dern's attorney is needs to be disbarred immediately. I didn't think it was even possible in today's world for a woman to have to pay a man anything.

Would be hilarious if her attorney was also female <lol>
 
Bummy ass ex man. I get hating the system that allows this shit but to think it’s cool just because it happens to a woman is some incel shit
Ya gotta laugh a little bit

Imagine banging Dern, leaving and getting fat paid.


Its the life many of us are trying to lead.
 
Love it when I get to see women deal with problems usually men have. Kind of hilarious watching women start to realize how bad it is on the other time sometimes. A little taste of the male privilege.
You'll REALLY love the new trend of women who woke up one day and decided to be lesbians after 2020 (because that's totally how homosexuality works) now complaining about how hard it is to date other women, how they now know what men have gone through this whole time...and somehow still blame men for their situation anyway. Us bros not even involved and still catching strays. :rolleyes:
 
Bummy ass ex man. I get hating the system that allows this shit but to think it’s cool just because it happens to a woman is some incel shit
Don't have to be an incel to realize women usually choose guys who make more than them for this reason. 95%+ women who collect financial support are "bums" but never get called it, have to love equality.

Dern did what men do, marry/have a kid with a guy for their looks and not how much money they bring. Dern is getting the male treatment.

The system was created when mostly men were expected to be working and bring security for mothers that couldn't work because they were raising a family. Now it's expected both work, but we keep the old system because it hasn't inconvenienced enough women yet. Eventually it will and that's when we change it, they are already graduating college more than men every year.
 
