Mackenzie Dern has to pay her ex husband alimony!

This thread is gonna be juicy, the comments on Twitter already are
 
They’re both losers, him for going after her for her money and her for earning more than her man.
 
this situation confirms that fighter pay doesn't appear to be a problem anymore in mma but clearly is still an issue for surfers.
 
Having the genders reversed really highlights how fucking dumb Alimony is in modern times.
 
What a loser..id be working the streets before I took money I never earned from another human.
Define "earned". I can't go 5 minutes without somebody demanding money from me for...existing on the internet and being just like 95% of the other people who exist on the internet.

Also, are you saying that about everybody or just men?
 
Define "earned". I can't go 5 minutes without somebody demanding money from me for...existing on the internet and being just like 95% of the other people who exist on the internet.

Also, are you saying that about everybody or just men?
"another human" I'm clearly talking about men and woman...

Dern fights for money. She earned it from martial arts career. She has a contract with the UFC.

The people asking for money are just what you said. Asking for money. See the difference?

Dern didn't ask she fought in a cage and was paid.
 
