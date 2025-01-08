Media Mackenzie Dern brought a Dog to UFC Media Day for Emotional Support

BoxerMaurits said:
Video:



This is a clear case of WMMA evolution. 9 years ago female fighters were still using inanimate objects for emotional support

2E896A7F00000578-0-image-a-2_1447782586491.jpg
 
Watch all the dog worshipping people go crazy this.. “aww look at the puppy, i think I’m a Mackenzie fan now, blah blah blah..”
 
These emotional support dogs are such a scam. These businesses need to quit letting these fools bring these mutts in getting they nasty hair and stanky dog breath everywhere. Too many people using these excuses to lag around they unruly pets.
 
She’s tough but she’s been knocked down like 12 times in her last 4 fights
 
