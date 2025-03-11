  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Machine Head whiskey!

Yes, I'm a MH nerd but also a neat addition to the Bourbon collection. It lights up!
One of my very favourite metal bands, it'll be cool having a shot out of one of the glasses when they live stream on Friday afternoons from Robb's garage. Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast!
www.folsomwinespirits.com

Machine Head Shotgun Blast Whiskey Collector's Edition 2-Pack Bundle

Comes with: - 2, 500ml sawed-off shotgun whiskey bottles.- The whiskey (a blend of 3 year and 11 year old whiskey) with a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley.- Collectors box with LED lights.- 2 Shotgun shell shot glasses. Machine Head Shotgun Whiskey honors the band’s...
www.folsomwinespirits.com

@Contempt can you get this in Australia?
 
I'll have to look into it. No idea how it tastes but looks pretty cool.
 
That's bad ass. I'd totally get that.
 
I think the bottle is stupid

My guts telling me that is basically wild turkey in a super gimmicky bottle. Not that wild turkey is bad or anything just that I'm sure it's a hell of a lot cheaper.
 
Metallica has their own whiskey as well, but they screwed up. It's in a bottle, not a jar-o.

MDgw


It's probably some low level MGP crap.
 
