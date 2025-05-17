HockeyBjj
Putting on the foil
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-administration-reversing-biden-allows-forced-reset-triggers-guns-2025-05-17/
Trump admin permits sale of device that allows standard firearms to fire like machine guns
Gun control groups condemned the move as “a dangerous backroom deal spearheaded by Trump’s general counsel” that “effectively legalized machine guns.”
www.nbcnews.com
Forced reset triggers aren’t like bump stocks, where the trigger is pulled and released each shot to keep it semi automatic. Forced reset have the trigger hammer reset itself while the trigger is still pulled that first time by the shooter. Physically operates different than a traditional machine gun but the same thing of one trigger pull and the gun shooting til you let go or empty the mag.
Available for both handguns and ARs, I’m sure about any semi auto gun someone will have an aftermarket for it now
^legally a semi automatic now