HockeyBjj said: It does take some tuning, but they do work for handguns as well. And it’s not one trigger pull per round. One trigger pull and the trigger keeps resetting the hammer internally to fire automatically from that one trigger pull



Click to expand...

No clue on the glock one, it can't work like the FRTs from ARs because those are utilitizing the operation of the bolt to reset the trigger. Glocks obviously don't have bolts so idk if that gun from the video is using the return of the slide to reset the trigger or what.Either way a fully auto handgun is stupid anyway. I'd rather be in an active shooter situation with an idiot using a glock with a switch versus someone with the bare minimum shooting skills using semi-auto. Full auto is way over blown when it comes to danger. Talk to most people that have served in the military with time behind ARs, they rarely using full auto to begin with. Someone with training that is a propper shooter is going to do much more damage using semi-auto controlled fire.