Machine guns now legal without atf stamp or pre 1986

Trump admin permits sale of device that allows standard firearms to fire like machine guns

Gun control groups condemned the move as “a dangerous backroom deal spearheaded by Trump’s general counsel” that “effectively legalized machine guns.”
Forced reset triggers aren’t like bump stocks, where the trigger is pulled and released each shot to keep it semi automatic. Forced reset have the trigger hammer reset itself while the trigger is still pulled that first time by the shooter. Physically operates different than a traditional machine gun but the same thing of one trigger pull and the gun shooting til you let go or empty the mag.

Available for both handguns and ARs, I’m sure about any semi auto gun someone will have an aftermarket for it now



^legally a semi automatic now
 
Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “And we are glad to end a needless cycle of litigation with a settlement that will enhance public safety.”

How is this enhancing public safety?
 
jefferz said:
Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “And we are glad to end a needless cycle of litigation with a settlement that will enhance public safety.”

How is this enhancing public safety?
Click to expand...
I mean, you can really, really light up a home invader now?
 
It's one trigger pull per round, not a machine gun. Also there are no 'handguns' with FRTs. These go in ARs and PCCs that accept drop in triggers from the AR platform. It also doesn't work on every gun and requires a bit of tuning and know how.
 
NickNick said:
It's one trigger pull per round, not a machine gun. Also there are no 'handguns' with FRTs. These go in ARs and PCCs that accept drop in triggers. It also doesn't work on every gun and requires a bit of tuning and know how.
Click to expand...
It does take some tuning, but they do work for handguns as well. And it’s not one trigger pull per round. One trigger pull and the trigger keeps resetting the hammer internally to fire automatically from that one trigger pull

 
HockeyBjj said:
It does take some tuning, but they do work for handguns as well. And it’s not one trigger pull per round. One trigger pull and the trigger keeps resetting the hammer internally to fire automatically from that one trigger pull

Click to expand...

No clue on the glock one, it can't work like the FRTs from ARs because those are utilitizing the operation of the bolt to reset the trigger. Glocks obviously don't have bolts so idk if that gun from the video is using the return of the slide to reset the trigger or what.

Either way a fully auto handgun is stupid anyway. I'd rather be in an active shooter situation with an idiot using a glock with a switch versus someone with the bare minimum shooting skills using semi-auto. Full auto is way over blown when it comes to danger. Talk to most people that have served in the military with time behind ARs, they rarely using full auto to begin with. Someone with training that is a propper shooter is going to do much more damage using semi-auto controlled fire.
 
