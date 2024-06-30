Machida teaching Poatan how to punch

Ludwig von Mises
Pereira definitely needs to learn how to punch from the guy who got knocked out by Derek Brunson
I know it's a troll post but still.
You seem obsessed with Pereira. Much more pathetic than Pereira fanboys.
Like at least 6 years out of his prime then bro.Pereira definitely needs to learn how to punch from the guy who got knocked out by Derek Brunson
And Machida learned how to punch from the GOAT, Sensei Seagal, so in a way Poatan learned from Seagal too.
Poatan is so powerful now he might just break his opponents neck in the next fight.
Poatan deserves all the fanboys.
Prime Machida would've ended Brunson easily.Pereira definitely needs to learn how to punch from the guy who got knocked out by Derek Brunson