Machida teaching Poatan how to punch

If Pereira fights Jones, hopefully he doesn't suffer the same fate as Machida.

7.gif


tumblr_pnrdecC3ig1r7vh24o1_540.gif


bwyfqlorzl191.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
And Machida learned how to punch from the GOAT, Sensei Seagal, so in a way Poatan learned from Seagal too.

Poatan is so powerful now he might just break his opponents neck in the next fight.

hqdefault.jpg
Poatan actually has benefitted from 3S' mastery.

 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The dishespect for the legends of the past is strong these days with the new hype wave of the Poatan fanboy euphoria. This reminds you of who paved these roads.
Poatan deserves all the fanboys.

If you like death fighting he is your guy.
 
