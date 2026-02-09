Machida crane kicking Couture was a paradigm shift

Human Bass
Couture was the ultimate no frills, practical fighter. Wrestling and dirty boxing, no room for fancy "unrealistic" shit.
Then in his very last fight gets knocked by a fancy unrealistic crane kick. The irony of this goddamn sport
Just a throwback for that mindblowing moment.
