Machida crane kicking Couture was a paradigm shift

Couture was the ultimate no frills, practical fighter. Wrestling and dirty boxing, no room for fancy "unrealistic" shit.

Then in his very last fight gets knocked by a fancy unrealistic crane kick. The irony of this goddamn sport

Just a throwback for that mindblowing moment.


 
Haha yeah...the UFC has been going down hill ever since.
 
