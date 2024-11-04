M. Ali the man

IloveTHIS

IloveTHIS

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 7, 2011
Messages
31,066
Reaction score
13,846
Muhammed Ali is one of the most famous and loved humans of all time. You can watch and read countless documentaries, moves, books, podcasts about the man's entire life but none address the most intriguing question that the world needs to know

What kind of lover was Ali?

Soft and sensual, almost floating? Aggressive and hard hitting with power shots? Or did he just taunt and act goofy the whole, until gloating arrogantly after getting the finish?

I need to know. The world needs to know
 
IloveTHIS said:
I need to know. The world needs to know
Click to expand...
Not the world, just you

But knowing how confident and self-promoting Ali is, it's probably like this

S93_1H.gif
 
Not the type that goes camping with only 1 other man.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,420
Messages
56,449,979
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top