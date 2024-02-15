Lytes out podcast with Chris Lytle

toasty

toasty

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
871
Reaction score
982
So if you are looking for great old school mma stories or a deeper appreciation of the start of NHB/MMA, I highly recommend giving this a listen....

Some of the best episodes are from guys you wouldn't expect to be compelling but really are. Personal favorites include Josh Neer, Drew Fickett, Spenser Fisher, and Chael......but almost all of the ones I have listened to so far have been highly entertaining, give you a sense of what the independent circuit was like in the late 90's early 2000's.

All three hosts are engaging, knowledgeable and none come off as annoying or hard to listen too which can easily ruin a podcast no matter how interested you are in the subject matter.

The only nitpick I have is their production values can be truly horrible, with poor guest audio being the biggest flaw.

Special thanks to @ihavenoideawhoitwaswhomentionedthisinsomerandomthread for leading me to it and I hope a few of you will end up enjoying it as much as I have
 
Is there a link? Also, who are the hosts besides Lytle?
 
google gives me


Lytes Out Podcast Chris Lytle, MMA Detective Mike Davis, Joey Venti.

But early on there is a matchmaker named Miguel involved

i just download the episodes and play them on car trips where I can crank the audio.

Really can't recall who mentioned it but I do owe them a real thank you for putting me on to it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,425
Messages
55,079,267
Members
174,596
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top