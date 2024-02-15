Lytes out podcast with Chris Lytle

So if you are looking for great old school mma stories or a deeper appreciation of the start of NHB/MMA, I highly recommend giving this a listen....



Some of the best episodes are from guys you wouldn't expect to be compelling but really are. Personal favorites include Josh Neer, Drew Fickett, Spenser Fisher, and Chael......but almost all of the ones I have listened to so far have been highly entertaining, give you a sense of what the independent circuit was like in the late 90's early 2000's.



All three hosts are engaging, knowledgeable and none come off as annoying or hard to listen too which can easily ruin a podcast no matter how interested you are in the subject matter.



The only nitpick I have is their production values can be truly horrible, with poor guest audio being the biggest flaw.



Special thanks to @ihavenoideawhoitwaswhomentionedthisinsomerandomthread for leading me to it and I hope a few of you will end up enjoying it as much as I have