LW is overrated af, it's popular because of Khabib and Conor.

All divisions has new contenders but LW still has Dustin ''Choke me Daddy'' Poirier and Justin ''Punch Drunk'' Gaethje. Yeah they are fun to watch but they are not as good as you think.

I'm sure someone will say ''if they are bad then why are they in top 5 for years?''

IT'S BECAUSE THE DIVISION SUCKS

That's why FW reject Charles dominated that division and got destroyed when he fought against the only good guy in the division