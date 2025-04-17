LW is better w/Topuria

Kaiokenrye24
Islam/Dustin/Justin/Charles have been at the top of the division for a long time and the ufc is mad at Arman. Now is the perfect time to give Ilia a shot against Islam. An exciting undefeated champion is taking all the risk vacating his title so that the 145ers could move on.
The LW rankings has mostly older fighters in the rankings and could use someone like Ilia to fight Islam
