International Lula's Boat extravaganza: Brazil's COP30 climate summit opens with a plea for countries to get along

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
13,005
Reaction score
15,917
By Valerie Volcovici, Katy Daigle and William James

  • COP30 opens with UN climate chief urging cooperation
  • Indigenous leaders demand more say in territory management
  • US absence criticized by California Governor Newsom
  • Germany says Europe open to discussing fossil fuel reduction plans
BELEM, Brazil, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The COP30 climate summit opened on Monday with the U.N. climate chief urging countries to cooperate rather than battle over priorities, as efforts to limit global warming are threatened by a fracturing international consensus.

Host country Brazil brokered a deal on the agenda for the two-week summit in the Amazon city of Belem, deflecting attempts by developing-country negotiating blocs to shoehorn contentious issues like climate finance and carbon taxes into the talks.

It was unclear whether countries would aim to negotiate a final agreement for the end of the event – a hard sell in a year of fractious global politics and U.S. efforts to obstruct a transition away from fossil fuels.

Some including Brazil have suggested that countries focus on smaller efforts that do not need consensus, such as deforestation, after years of COP summits making lofty promises only to leave many unfulfilled.

"In this arena of COP30, your job here is not to fight one another – your job here is to fight this climate crisis, together,” U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell told delegates from more than 190 countries attending.
images

- That's a little homo-erotic, brother!
He said three decades of U.N. climate talks had helped to bend the curve in projected warming downward, “because of what was agreed in halls like this, with governments legislating, and markets responding. But I am not sugar-coating it. We have so much more work to do."

A new U.N. analysis of countries' emissions-cutting plans estimated that global greenhouse gases would decrease 12% by 2035 from 2019 levels, improving on an earlier estimate of 10% published last month.

The new figure takes into account the most recent pledges, including from China and the EU, but was still short of the 60% emissions drop needed by 2035 to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures - the threshold beyond which scientists say climate change would unleash far more severe impacts.
hqdefault.jpg

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned against interests trying to obscure the dangers of climate change.

"They attack the institutions, the science, the universities," he said. "It’s time to impose another defeat to denialists.”

The world’s biggest historical emitter of greenhouse gases – the United States – opted to skip the summit; U.S. President Donald Trump falsely asserts that climate change is a hoax.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham were expected in Belem on Tuesday.

"What the hell is going on here?” Newsom said of the U.S. government’s absence from the talks, addressing a global investors summit held on Monday in Sao Paulo.

“We're in Brazil, one of our great trading partners, one of the world's great democracies. I mean, hell, home to all the rare earth metals we need. This is the country we should be engaging with instead of giving the middle finger with 50% tariffs,” Newsom said, referring to duties imposed by the Trump administration.
lego-legion-of-doom-and-justice-league-collections-v0-bry26nnj5ykb1.jpg
 
COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago told a news conference: "I think that the absence of the U.S. ... has opened some space for the world to see what developing countries are doing."

Germany said European countries would push for commitments to rein in fossil fuel use – a goal promoted by Lula.

"We will advocate for something strong," German Vice Minister Jochen Flasbarth told Reuters. "We don’t want to go the same way of President Trump and accuse others of being wrong. We want to listen."
justice-on-trial.png

- Do people really listen to those jerks, Flash?
The Legion of Doom, Batman?
- No, the self abosorbed world politicians!

WARNING SIGNS

Countries were joined by Indigenous leaders, who arrived on Sunday by boat after traveling some 3,000 km (1,864 miles) from the Andes. They are demanding more say in how their territories are managed as climate change escalates and industries such as mining, logging and oil drilling push deeper into forests.

images


"We want to make sure that they don’t keep promising, that they will start protecting, because we as Indigenous people are the ones who suffer from these impacts of climate change," said Pablo Inuma Flores, an Indigenous leader from Peru.

Scientists at dozens of universities and international science institutions sounded an alarm over the world’s thawing glaciers, ice sheets, and other frozen spaces.
3e2f74e71414d36d5f9ca96184da35a0.jpg

“The cryosphere is destabilizing at an alarming pace,” the groups said in a letter to COP30 published on Monday. “Geopolitical tensions or short-term national interests must not overshadow COP30. Climate change is the defining security and stability challenge of our time."

Reporting by Valerie Volcovic, Katy Daigle and William James in Belem, Brazil; Editing by Kim Coghill and Nia Williams

https://www.reuters.com/sustainabil...-opens-with-unclear-outcome-ahead-2025-11-10/

- Lego Jacques Cousteau Calypso? I remember watching his show when i was a kid, that, Spielvan and Beast-Master made every kid want to be a echo-hero!
 
Road in Pará criticized by Trump was not planned for COP-30
US President claimed that the Amazon was destroyed so that ‘environmentalists could travel’; state government claims that the avenue has been planned since 2020, before Belém was chosen to host the Climate Summit

What they are sharing: that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, denounced the deforestation of the Amazon for the construction of a road in Pará for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-30), which will take place in Belém between November 10 and 21, 2025.

Estadão Verifica investigated and concluded that: it is misleading. The posts refer to the construction of Avenida Liberdade, in Pará, which caused controversy due to environmental issues. However, the publications disregard the fact that the avenue project began to be conceived in 2012, being effectively launched in 2020. Belém was officially designated as the host city for COP-30 only at the end of 2023. The start of construction on the road was authorized in 2024 by the state government.

https://www.estadao.com.br/estadao-...zLRwnjTfAAxzg5YxMDkS9M-mIYarrhs1Zx_NE5vQAPMy-

- The orange One is right. That road isnt a good look for the enviromentalists.
 
Lula's government spends R$ 260 million on cruise ships for COP30.

images

- @BlankaPresident wated this

The federal government has chartered two luxury cruise ships as an emergency solution to the shortage of accommodations in the city.

This measure attempts to compensate for the deficit of beds in anticipation of receiving approximately 50,000 participants at COP30.

Before preparing for the event, Belém had approximately 20,000 beds in its hotel network.

The MSC Seaview and Costa Diadema ships, coming from Italy, were chartered to serve as floating hotels, adding approximately 6,000 new accommodations.
Approximately R$30 million has already been paid in advance to cover the organization of the operation, contracting Embratur (the Brazilian Tourism Board), and part of the logistics.

In addition, the government has reserved R$259 million to guarantee the security of the agreement. This means that if the cabins are not occupied, the State will bear the loss.

The contract, signed with Embratur, also involves R$3.7 million paid to the agency for the service of modeling, managing, and supervising the process. Despite the goal of increasing accommodation capacity, the daily rates attracted attention.
images

The daily rate for two people in a cabin can vary between R$7,900 and R$48,562. To date, approximately 1,700 reservations have been confirmed.

Most of the accommodations will be allocated to delegations from developing countries, with part of the costs subsidized by the UN. The remainder will be marketed according to UNFCCC guidelines.

images


External pressure and suspicions of overpricing raise tension surrounding COP30

The chartering of the ships occurred amidst a credibility crisis regarding the costs of COP30.

Delegations from 25 countries, including Sweden, the Netherlands, and Canada, sent official protests to the Brazilian government denouncing the high prices of the local hotel network.

Daily rates were up to 15 times higher than the market value. Diplomatic pressure led countries like Switzerland and Germany to reduce the number of representatives.
Jennica-MaiTaiPhotos-84.jpg
In parallel, the Federal Court of Accounts identified evidence of overpricing in contracts for the commercialization of spaces in the so-called "Green Zone" and "Blue Zone" of the event.

Among the items cited are chairs sold for R$1,650 (market value: R$150) and mini-fridges priced at R$500 but charged at R$1,400.

According to the TCU (Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts), this practice may constitute abuse of dominant position by the company contracted without bidding.

With the official opening of the event just months away, the contracts remain valid, but are under investigation.

Brazilian authorities assure that COP30 will be held in Belém, without an alternative plan, despite criticism and doubts about the financial viability of the operation.

https://www.brasilparalelo.com.br/n...-r-260-milhoes-em-navios-de-cruzeiro-da-cop30
 
This is an "industry". Their existence and income replies on hysteria. Do you remember I'm the 90s when there was a crushing amount of groundbreaking studies detailing the horrid effects of secondhand smoke? They kept getting more and more fantastic until they revealed themselves to be clowns when they said inhaling secondhand smoke was 2x worse then inhaling directly from a cigarette. It was an industry of fear and crooked science, I think the global climate change(formally global warming) pushers are making a profit by pushing more and more wild claims to get attention and grant monies. The fraud falls apart if they release information that isn't a death sentence for humanity.

I am about to have 2 children, I care deeply about the future. I want them to live a life equal or better then mine. I dummy wasn't too see them take steps backward on quality of life
 
Owner of Cop 30 yacht is involved in scandals in the Amazon
Lula traded military ship for yacht under investigation

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva chose to house his delegation during COP30 in Belém on the yacht Iana 3, after rejecting accommodations on a Navy ship. The luxury vessel belongs to businessman Iomar Oliveira, a figure known in Amazonas for his controversial relationships with public authorities.

The Iana 3 has a controversial history of investigations. In 2021, it was the target of a police operation in Coari (AM), when the Electoral Court ordered its inspection due to suspicions of irregular use in the distribution of government aid and possible vote buying.

The choice of vessel was made through a tourism agency, after Lula deemed the facilities on the military ship inadequate. Although estimates point to a rental cost close to R$ 450,000 for similar vessels, the actual rental value was not disclosed by the federal government.

The yacht's owner, Iomar Oliveira, maintains close ties with the Amazonas state government through multi-million dollar vessel rental contracts. His family also controls Oliveira Energia, a company recently sold to the J&F group, demonstrating its influence in the region's business landscape.

The choice of the Iana 3 raises questions about the use of public resources for luxurious structures, especially considering its history of involvement in electoral scandals. To date, neither the federal government nor businessman Iomar Oliveira have officially commented on the choice of the vessel to host the presidential delegation during the climate event.

https://cartadenoticias.com.br/2025...-30-esta-envolvido-em-escandalos-no-amazonas/
 
ricc505 said:
This is an "industry". Their existence and income replies on hysteria. Do you remember I'm the 90s when there was a crushing amount of groundbreaking studies detailing the horrid effects of secondhand smoke? They kept getting more and more fantastic until they revealed themselves to be clowns when they said inhaling secondhand smoke was 2x worse then inhaling directly from a cigarette. It was an industry of fear and crooked science, I think the global climate change(formally global warming) pushers are making a profit by pushing more and more wild claims to get attention and grant monies. The fraud falls apart if they release information that isn't a death sentence for humanity.

I am about to have 2 children, I care deeply about the future. I want them to live a life equal or better then mine. I dummy wasn't too see them take steps backward on quality of life
Click to expand...
- Smokers deserve to be shot with a poisoned arrow. THose scumbags are responsible to several enviromental destruction jkust because they're too lazy to turn off their stupid cigars. Here were i live, the criminals proibited people to start fires, because can burn people homes. Man the criminals have a better coletive consicence than some yellow teeted smoker.
 
ricc505 said:
This is an "industry". Their existence and income replies on hysteria. Do you remember I'm the 90s when there was a crushing amount of groundbreaking studies detailing the horrid effects of secondhand smoke? They kept getting more and more fantastic until they revealed themselves to be clowns when they said inhaling secondhand smoke was 2x worse then inhaling directly from a cigarette. It was an industry of fear and crooked science, I think the global climate change(formally global warming) pushers are making a profit by pushing more and more wild claims to get attention and grant monies. The fraud falls apart if they release information that isn't a death sentence for humanity.

I am about to have 2 children, I care deeply about the future. I want them to live a life equal or better then mine. I dummy wasn't too see them take steps backward on quality of life
Click to expand...
- The place were i live lost a river and a waterfall, man. Thats in the spam of 30 years, i used to go play with my friends. You know whats funny? We had several animals here, like jararaca snakes. But i would barelly see them when i was a kid, and my yard was full of vegetation. Now i get them all the time. No predators to hunt them. Birds like aracuãs and gralhas are rare today, 10 years or so ago, theres several of them sleeping here. My uncle behaves like a retard cutting down trees. Old-man close to hell doesnt care about preserving the world.
 
Scerpi said:
G5GlZFOXMAAN_O5




Meanwhile...

Click to expand...

LeonardoBjj said:
Road in Pará criticized by Trump was not planned for COP-30
US President claimed that the Amazon was destroyed so that ‘environmentalists could travel’; state government claims that the avenue has been planned since 2020, before Belém was chosen to host the Climate Summit

What they are sharing: that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, denounced the deforestation of the Amazon for the construction of a road in Pará for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-30), which will take place in Belém between November 10 and 21, 2025.

Estadão Verifica investigated and concluded that: it is misleading. The posts refer to the construction of Avenida Liberdade, in Pará, which caused controversy due to environmental issues. However, the publications disregard the fact that the avenue project began to be conceived in 2012, being effectively launched in 2020. Belém was officially designated as the host city for COP-30 only at the end of 2023. The start of construction on the road was authorized in 2024 by the state government.

https://www.estadao.com.br/estadao-...zLRwnjTfAAxzg5YxMDkS9M-mIYarrhs1Zx_NE5vQAPMy-

- The orange One is right. That road isnt a good look for the enviromentalists.
Click to expand...
It's not a good thing, but it was not for the sake of COP30
 
Humans will become extinct anyway, and honestly, this species doesn't deserve to be preserved, so I'm against spending any money on that sort of thing. I wish my country would withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
The world’s biggest historical emitter of greenhouse gases – the United States – opted to skip the summit; U.S. President Donald Trump falsely asserts that climate change is a hoax.
Click to expand...

Such bullshit reporting from Reuters.

"Historic emitter" and fucking NO MENTION OF CHINA here, huh? Just a quick swipe at Trump. Completely overlook India's meteoric rise in emmissions also. Just point fingers at America.

Reuters has shit the bed over the last decade.





 
^ see? Humans are super silly. Let them burn.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,997
Messages
58,475,254
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top