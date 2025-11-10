Road in Pará criticized by Trump was not planned for COP-30US President claimed that the Amazon was destroyed so that ‘environmentalists could travel’; state government claims that the avenue has been planned since 2020, before Belém was chosen to host the Climate SummitWhat they are sharing: that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, denounced the deforestation of the Amazon for the construction of a road in Pará for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-30), which will take place in Belém between November 10 and 21, 2025.Estadão Verifica investigated and concluded that: it is misleading. The posts refer to the construction of Avenida Liberdade, in Pará, which caused controversy due to environmental issues. However, the publications disregard the fact that the avenue project began to be conceived in 2012, being effectively launched in 2020. Belém was officially designated as the host city for COP-30 only at the end of 2023. The start of construction on the road was authorized in 2024 by the state government.- The orange One is right. That road isnt a good look for the enviromentalists.