Trying to watch the video, but I keep getting the Sherdog ad that is sponsored content and turns your whole screen white. No matter how many times I have refreshed or hit back and came back to this thread, just white screen with a "learn more" blue button
Trying to watch the video, but I keep getting the Sherdog ad that is sponsored content and turns your whole screen white. No matter how many times I have refreshed or hit back and came back to this thread, just white screen with a "learn more" blue button
View attachment 1099482
Had brave on my other phone. That's great idea.How the fuck are people here still using Sherdog without the Brave browser? I have not seen one ad in years.