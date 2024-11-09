Luke Thomas goes off on Jon Jones for ducking Aspinall

Well he is wrong.



If we want to look at facts, jones is not ducking anyone yet.



Jones has a current fight so you cannot legitimately duck someone when you have a current fight, and one that was booked before said fighter was a contender for a belt. Aspinall was not in the picture when the Stipe and Jones fight was booked, so Aspinall has no relevance in the picture currently. But if Jones beats Stipe and than refuses to fight Aspinall who is next in line then that would be a legitimate ducking. That would add the relevance,appropriate to the current time as he is now relevant.



So in reality there is no ducking currently, he has to first get past his originally scheduled fight with Stipe.