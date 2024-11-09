Luke Thomas goes off on Jon Jones for ducking Aspinall

Yeah Luke we all agree bud.
 
TCE said:


Can't say Luke is wrong.
Click to expand...

iWXusoz.png
 
You have to be a mallard who identifies as human to deny that Jon is ducking Tom.
 
Bones 'been there, done that' attitude is beyond the reach of these lesser men.

Whatever the pundits are babbling about -- won't mean jack to the man who has been in the arena (and jail).

Luke Thomas is for the audience mob to endure;

not the Fighters who reach the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and suffer injuries -- as well as get criticized and ridiculed by couch potatoes, desk jockeys and shut-ins.

<JonesLaugh>
 
I’m not a Jon hater so I can actually hear what he says. Aspinal doesn’t come close to the having the accomplishments or legacy of Stipe or Poatan. Both are way bigger, more exciting snd profitable fights for Jon.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Bones 'been there, done that' attitude is beyond the reach of these lesser men.

Whatever the pundits are babbling about -- won't mean jack to the man who has been in the arena (and jail).

Luke Thomas is for the audience mob to endure;

not the Fighters who reach the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and suffer injuries -- as well as get criticized and ridiculed by couch potatoes, desk jockeys and shut-ins.

<JonesLaugh>
Click to expand...

Except he hasn't been there done to that. He has only one HW fight and it was a stylistically favorable matchup after ducking Ngannou long enough till he left the company.

He has one HW fight... dude is not the legit HW champ.
 
Well he is wrong.

If we want to look at facts, jones is not ducking anyone yet.

Jones has a current fight so you cannot legitimately duck someone when you have a current fight, and one that was booked before said fighter was a contender for a belt. Aspinall was not in the picture when the Stipe and Jones fight was booked, so Aspinall has no relevance in the picture currently. But if Jones beats Stipe and than refuses to fight Aspinall who is next in line then that would be a legitimate ducking. That would add the relevance,appropriate to the current time as he is now relevant.

So in reality there is no ducking currently, he has to first get past his originally scheduled fight with Stipe.
 
Last edited:
Ian said:
I’m not a Jon hater so I can actually hear what he says. Aspinal doesn’t come close to the having the accomplishments or legacy of Stipe or Poatan. Both are way bigger, more exciting snd profitable fights for Jon.
Click to expand...

It's not hard to understand what he says, but that doesn't negate that he is the chanp and being chanp comes with the responsibility to fight the most deserving contenders. He can go fight whatever money fights he wants, just vacate the belt and hand it over to Tom who is willing to actually fulfil the champ role.

Also, Stipe has never been a draw.
 
Iroh said:
Except he hasn't been there done to that. He has only one HW fight and it was a stylistically favorable matchup after ducking Ngannou long enough till he left the company.

He has one HW fight... dude is not the legit HW champ.
Click to expand...
Jones has been in the spotlight of the highest level of UFC Championship Competition for a very long time.

If you don't see that, you are fooling yourself.

Your pundit Luke is not a threat to Jones -- he is a circus reporter...
 
Oscar Madison said:
Jones has been in the spotlight of the highest level of UFC Championship Competition for a very long time.

If you don't see that, you are fooling yourself.
Click to expand...

At LHW... HW is a completely different division.

Oscar Madison said:
Your pundit Luke is not a threat to Jones -- he is a circus reporter...
Click to expand...

Lol this just shows how tribal you are. Luke is not my anything. Dude is an arrogant asshole, but he is also right.
 
Iroh said:
It's not hard to understand what he says, but that doesn't negate that he is the chanp and being chanp comes with the responsibility to fight the most deserving contenders. He can go fight whatever money fights he wants, just vacate the belt and hand it over to Tom who is willing to actually fulfil the champ role.

Also, Stipe has never been a draw.
Click to expand...
UFC is more of a spectacle than a legit sport. Jon is a legend and is one of the few fighters that should be allowed to cherry pick like this at the end of his career.

You’re right about Stipe not being a draw. I still view him as more exciting and a better legacy fight for Jon.
 
Ian said:
UFC is a more spectacle than a legit sport. Jon is a legend and is one of the few fighters that should be allowed to cherry pick like this at the end of his career.

You’re right about Stipe not being a draw. I still view him as more exciting and a better legacy fight for Jon.
Click to expand...

Bruh, the dude has cheated more than any fighter and he constantly gets a pass and even favors done for him. He doesn't deserve any more favors. He didn't deserve them in the first place. And besides that he has been a horrible representative for the sport and the company. People thinking he deserves even more pampering are just silly.

Lol how is a guy who retired due to having had been in several absolutely grueling wars with DC, which almost cost him his vision and probably still has diminished vision, then gets flattened by Ngannou then decides he has had enough, ages into his fourties and not actively training to fight, more exciting than the young unstoppable looking guy who is setting the record for shortest average fight time in the UFC?
 
Last edited:
Ian said:
UFC is more of a spectacle than a legit sport. Jon is a legend and is one of the few fighters that should be allowed to cherry pick like this at the end of his career.

You’re right about Stipe not being a draw. I still view him as more exciting and a better legacy fight for Jon.
Click to expand...
You don't even know what 'legacy' fight means dude. Beating Stipe or Pereira does not build Jones legacy like beating Tom Aspinall. This is it. This is the moment. Aspinall is the man right now and most people are counting Jones out of beating Aspinall.

Jones beating Aspinall now would be like Ali beating Foreman. It would be the equivalent of Rumble in the Jungle. Jones beating Aspinall would be the stuff of legends. That's what legacy is all about.

Get the fuck outta here with anything other than that being more of a legacy fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,795
Messages
56,479,439
Members
175,247
Latest member
Someguy79

Share this page

Back
Top