Luke Thomas goes off on Jon Jones for ducking Aspinall

Ban for posting Luke Thomas.
Can't say Luke is wrong.
Bones 'been there, done that' attitude is beyond the reach of these lesser men.
Whatever the pundits are babbling about -- won't mean jack to the man who has been in the arena (and jail).
Luke Thomas is for the audience mob to endure;
not the Fighters who reach the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and suffer injuries -- as well as get criticized and ridiculed by couch potatoes, desk jockeys and shut-ins.
I’m not a Jon hater so I can actually hear what he says. Aspinal doesn’t come close to the having the accomplishments or legacy of Stipe or Poatan. Both are way bigger, more exciting snd profitable fights for Jon.
Jones has been in the spotlight of the highest level of UFC Championship Competition for a very long time.Except he hasn't been there done to that. He has only one HW fight and it was a stylistically favorable matchup after ducking Ngannou long enough till he left the company.
He has one HW fight... dude is not the legit HW champ.
If you don't see that, you are fooling yourself.
Your pundit Luke is not a threat to Jones -- he is a circus reporter...
UFC is more of a spectacle than a legit sport. Jon is a legend and is one of the few fighters that should be allowed to cherry pick like this at the end of his career.It's not hard to understand what he says, but that doesn't negate that he is the chanp and being chanp comes with the responsibility to fight the most deserving contenders. He can go fight whatever money fights he wants, just vacate the belt and hand it over to Tom who is willing to actually fulfil the champ role.
Also, Stipe has never been a draw.
You’re right about Stipe not being a draw. I still view him as more exciting and a better legacy fight for Jon.
You don't even know what 'legacy' fight means dude. Beating Stipe or Pereira does not build Jones legacy like beating Tom Aspinall. This is it. This is the moment. Aspinall is the man right now and most people are counting Jones out of beating Aspinall.
You’re right about Stipe not being a draw. I still view him as more exciting and a better legacy fight for Jon.