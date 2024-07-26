Luke Rockhold wants Jake Paul

Luke Rockhold gets knocked out by every feather fisted guy who can find his chin, didnt he recently get absolutely fucked up in Karate as well
wonder what happened to his "modelling pays more than fighting", he seems to be wanting to take a beating off everyone these days
I thought Lukes hairline was solidI think you're thinking about James Vick, another chinny guy w so much cock
I also don't know how much more modelling Luke can get with a chipped grill (courtesy of Paul's last KO victim) and receding hairline
I hope and trust Luke has made wise $ investments. In a sad way, he is both over- and under-rated as a fighter.
ah right, Joe Shilling, dont know how i didnt remember him from his extensive fighting career, so just checked and the guy hadnt fought for 5 years
all these bullshit fights with ex MMA guys are turning into a proper scam these days