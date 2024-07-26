Luke Rockhold wants Jake Paul

T

tomjones

Luke believes he can beat Jake Paul cause theyre around the same size. It would be an interesting match up of styles. But due to the Tyson fight coming up later this year, it's probably a fight that could take place next year.

1000000856.jpg
 
He can't. Jake has found a niche thing fighting tough guys who aren't boxers and making a name. The money is too big to say no, probably.
 
Luke Rockhold gets knocked out by every feather fisted guy who can find his chin, didnt he recently get absolutely fucked up in Karate as well

wonder what happened to his "modelling pays more than fighting", he seems to be wanting to take a beating off everyone these days
 
treelo said:
Luke Rockhold gets knocked out by every feather fisted guy who can find his chin, didnt he recently get absolutely fucked up in Karate as well

wonder what happened to his "modelling pays more than fighting", he seems to be wanting to take a beating off everyone these days
I think you're thinking about James Vick, another chinny guy w so much cock

I also don't know how much more modelling Luke can get with a chipped grill (courtesy of Paul's last KO victim) and receding hairline

I hope and trust Luke has made wise $ investments. In a sad way, he is both over- and under-rated as a fighter.
 
that Indian said:
I think you're thinking about James Vick, another chinny guy w so much cock

I also don't know how much more modelling Luke can get with a chipped grill (courtesy of Paul's last KO victim) and receding hairline

I hope and trust Luke has made wise $ investments. In a sad way, he is both over- and under-rated as a fighter.
I thought Lukes hairline was solid
 
that Indian said:
I think you're thinking about James Vick, another chinny guy w so much cock

I also don't know how much more modelling Luke can get with a chipped grill (courtesy of Paul's last KO victim) and receding hairline

I hope and trust Luke has made wise $ investments. In a sad way, he is both over- and under-rated as a fighter.
Correct, Luke knocked out Joe Schilling in Karate Combat.
 
ah right, Joe Shilling, dont know how i didnt remember him from his extensive fighting career, so just checked and the guy hadnt fought for 5 years

all these bullshit fights with ex MMA guys are turning into a proper scam these days
 
treelo said:
ah right, Joe Shilling, dont know how i didnt remember him from his extensive fighting career, so just checked and the guy hadnt fought for 5 years

all these bullshit fights with ex MMA guys are turning into a proper scam these days
What's the scam though? It's a gimmick. A scam is something pretending to be what it's not. Canelo-Berlanga is a scam.
 
Luke gets folded. And I resent having to say that.
 
