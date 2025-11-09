Kung Fu Kowboy
Rockhold recently hailed Sean Strickland as the toughest test for Chimaev. While Rockhold is not a big fan of Strickland, he claims the former champ is incredibly hard to hold down. Rockhold believes Chimaev’s way to victory will be to mix in striking, as Strickland will repeatedly keep getting back to his feet.
He’s Annoyingly Hard to Hold Down
“Strickland should win a fight, but he's probably the toughest test for [Chimaev],” Rockhold said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I’m not a fan but he is annoyingly hard to hold down… He's not that good on the ground, but he can get up, and that's the biggest thing with Khamzat — he cannot keep him down. Khamzat has got to get comfortable on the feet. If he can't keep a guy down, it could be tough.”
Luke Rockhold Believes Former Champ Is Toughest Test for Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold claims the biggest threat to Khamzat Chimaev is not a wrestler.
