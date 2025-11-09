Luke Rockhold Believes Former Champ Is Toughest Test for Khamzat Chimaev

9bfc0a92fc452a228a7edab983538b6b

Luke Rockhold claims the biggest threat to Khamzat Chimaev is not a wrestler.

Rockhold recently hailed Sean Strickland as the toughest test for Chimaev. While Rockhold is not a big fan of Strickland, he claims the former champ is incredibly hard to hold down. Rockhold believes Chimaev’s way to victory will be to mix in striking, as Strickland will repeatedly keep getting back to his feet.

He’s Annoyingly Hard to Hold Down​


“Strickland should win a fight, but he's probably the toughest test for [Chimaev],” Rockhold said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I’m not a fan but he is annoyingly hard to hold down… He's not that good on the ground, but he can get up, and that's the biggest thing with Khamzat — he cannot keep him down. Khamzat has got to get comfortable on the feet. If he can't keep a guy down, it could be tough.”

Luke Rockhold Believes Former Champ Is Toughest Test for Khamzat Chimaev

Luke Rockhold claims the biggest threat to Khamzat Chimaev is not a wrestler.
Eh, Strickland has a plodding style without real stopping power, decent cardio but no time to get a rhythm going

Basic 1-2's and spamming teeps is a recipe for disaster against a marauder like Khamzat

He'd have to be in full on Sparring Sneako mode from the first bell
 
Bruh, Sean Strickland is not anything "tough" for Khamzat. I've heard this from other ppl too & it's crazy to me. Strickland doesn't magically have a set of tools that he's never showcased before.

Training & fighting are two different things. Perfect example being Luke Rockhold. He's a fckn beast when it comes to grappling in the gym, but you put him in an MMA fight where it's different aspects coming at you, he becomes a different fighter then the guy just focusing on one aspect while training in the gym.
 
Mr.Rockhold believed it was a good idea to get folded like a pancake, eyes closed, snoring deep by fraud checked ex UFC fighter Darren Till in front of a live audience.
Maybe he should re-think what he decides to conceive, believe achieve.

1762663874886.png
 
Othman said:
Mr.Rockhold believed it was a good idea to get folded like a pancake, eyes closed, snoring deep by fraud checked ex UFC fighter Darren Till in front of a live audience.
Maybe he should re-think what he decides to conceive, believe achieve.

View attachment 1120372
Click to expand...
i came to see this.

i am satisfied.
 
Well, he is somewhat right... and I dislike Rockhold.

The toughest test at MW.
From the ranked MWs, Strickland would be the toughest opponent.
If not Strickland, who?
Please don't say Fluffy.

Mammothman said:
Surprised Glasshold is not talking about how he would destroy both of them at the same time.
Click to expand...

This
From the title, I thought Rockhold was the former champ and he was refering to himself.
 
HNIC215 said:
Mike Perry caused this brain damage <{Heymansnicker}>
Click to expand...
Bisping should get a small royalty of some sort every time Luke fucks any thing up. If he steps in dog shit, Mike should get at least 80 cents 😂

He's no longer even capable of conceiving or believing anymore..
Let alone achieving.

Before ufc 199, he'd recently smashed Machida to bits and beaten the literal Prime out the Chris to earn the ufc mw title.
He was a highly touted strike force champion that most felt was UFC level before he got there, and even though he lost his debut to young christ-ceratops Vitor, he'd rebounded and notched legit wins and finishes on his road to gold.

He had 1 arm guillotined Mike already, so getting him again on short notice for his first title defense was a fucking lay-up.
Then Bisping caved his face in and took his belt, his confidence, his mojo all in one fell swoop.

Perry got to smack around the ghost of Luke Rockhold for a bag, same as Till
 
KO Shotz said:
Training & fighting are two different things. Perfect example being Luke Rockhold. He's a fckn beast when it comes to grappling in the gym, but you put him in an MMA fight where it's different aspects coming at you, he becomes a different fighter then the guy just focusing on one aspect while training in the gym.
Click to expand...
Rockhold is a lot of things but a gym warrior grappling specialist who couldn’t cut it under the lights is not one of them. He was nigh on unstoppable in his day, he’s just been washed for the last 7-8 years.
 
He's not wrong. Sean is a very tough match up for someone like Khamzat. It'd somehow suck more than Khamzat vs DDP, but I can see Sean pulling it off after making him gas.
 
MerAndre DvalishFili said:
Rockhold is a lot of things but a gym warrior grappling specialist who couldn’t cut it under the lights is not one of them. He was nigh on unstoppable in his day, he’s just been washed for the last 7-8 years.
Click to expand...
My point was that in the gym Luke is known for being a monster when grappling. But in his fights he was never the grappling guru as advertised in his gym. Sean might show to be a stud in the grappling department while training, but in his fights has showed zero grappling god abilities especially for the likes of shutting down Chimaev.
 
KO Shotz said:
My point was that in the gym Luke is known for being a monster when grappling. But in his fights he was never the grappling guru as advertised in his gym. Sean might show to be a stud in the grappling department while training, but in his fights has showed zero grappling god abilities especially for the likes of shutting down Chimaev.
Click to expand...
I’m sorry man but I don’t think you have any idea what you’re talking about. Maybe you haven’t watched old Rockhold fights but that is just an insane statement.

Watch any of his Strikeforce fights, the Tim Boetsch fight, the first Bisping fight, the Machida fight. Basically his whole run up to the title showcased literally some of the most dominant grappling in fights that we’ve ever seen. If he’s been guilty of anything it’s being an arrogant dumbass who thinks he can strike with elite guys and never bothers to wrestle. This worked when he was young and wasn’t chinny yet.

I think in the Tim Boetsch fight he had him in an inverted triangle and kimura’d him at the same time just for good measure. He choked out Bisping, from mount, with one arm. IDK if I’ve ever seen a more disrespectful assortment of submissions than you’ll find on Rockhold’s highlight reel, lol. He did whatever he wanted with people when it hit the ground.
 
when i read the title I thought Luke was about to make it all about himself again but somehow it was about DeSean he hates
Luke finally changed or CTE hit him twice in between his thoughts?
 
