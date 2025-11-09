Luke Rockhold Believes Former Champ Is Toughest Test for Khamzat Chimaev

KO Shotz said: My point was that in the gym Luke is known for being a monster when grappling. But in his fights he was never the grappling guru as advertised in his gym. Sean might show to be a stud in the grappling department while training, but in his fights has showed zero grappling god abilities especially for the likes of shutting down Chimaev. Click to expand...

I’m sorry man but I don’t think you have any idea what you’re talking about. Maybe you haven’t watched old Rockhold fights but that is just an insane statement.Watch any of his Strikeforce fights, the Tim Boetsch fight, the first Bisping fight, the Machida fight. Basically his whole run up to the title showcased literally some of the most dominant grappling in fights that we’ve ever seen. If he’s been guilty of anything it’s being an arrogant dumbass who thinks he can strike with elite guys and never bothers to wrestle. This worked when he was young and wasn’t chinny yet.I think in the Tim Boetsch fight he had him in an inverted triangle and kimura’d him at the same time just for good measure. He choked out Bisping, from mount, with one arm. IDK if I’ve ever seen a more disrespectful assortment of submissions than you’ll find on Rockhold’s highlight reel, lol. He did whatever he wanted with people when it hit the ground.