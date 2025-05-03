Rhood
The show bills itself as “both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful,” adding, “If you like your comedy smart and your showtunes with a criminal record, Luigi is your new favorite felony.”
The musical inspired by alleged murderer Luigi Mangione is set to premiere next month and tickets for the show have already completely sold out.
Luigi Mangione musical sells out
Mangione is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan in December 2024.
