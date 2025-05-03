Social Luigi: The Musical sold out months before premiere date

The show bills itself as “both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful,” adding, “If you like your comedy smart and your showtunes with a criminal record, Luigi is your new favorite felony.”

The musical inspired by alleged murderer Luigi Mangione is set to premiere next month and tickets for the show have already completely sold out.
Luigi Mangione musical sells out

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan in December 2024.
But really, Luigi didn't do it. He was crashing on my couch at the time. I can totally vouch for him.
 
Jeebus..

"The show bills itself as “both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful,” adding, “If you like your comedy smart and your showtunes with a criminal record, Luigi is your new favorite felony.”

Is the trial even over?
Imagine the dude gets the chair.. and they make a funny laugh out loud musical about a murder and a potential death penalty.
 
That's going to be part ll
 
