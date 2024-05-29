The article does a pretty good job of casting major doubts about every aspect of the prosecution case.Cliffs;There was a pattern of finger pointing and escalation in the neonatal unit that eventually led to the finger being pointed at Letby. According to hospital management the consultants "weren't as good as they thought they were".According to a report at the time, the deaths were "not materially different from those which might be found in other neonatal units within the uk"The insulin test that was used in the trial was "not fit for evidence in a criminal prosecution" according to an expert in the field.The expert witness for the prosecution wasn't really an expert.The air embolism theory is very theoretical. It's based off one study from 1989. There are other theories that the babies deaths could have been caused by bacteria, the neonatal ward was leaking sewage from the ceiling. A plumber testified that he was called to the hospital every week, for weeks on end.There were 17 deaths during the time period in question. Letby was there for 9 of them. If she was a full time nurse who was regularly working overtime that doesn't sound like a massive coincidence.The other allegations are that she apparently stood and watched over babies as they collapsed and that she confessed with written hand notes. The hand notes look to me like the incoherent ramblings of an individual with low self esteem. Doesn't look to me like something a killer would do.So who can convince me that there is actually a smoking gun in this case?