Crime Lucchese Mafia gang boss busted as part of illegal gambling ring

Poke her? I hardly knew her. Ayyy! oooohh!

New Joicy Attoiney Genral is whack. Fuhgedaboutit.


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A high-ranking member of the Lucchese crime family, a town council member and more than three dozen others are facing racketeering and additional charges stemming from an illegal gambling ring, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said Friday.

George Zappola, who Platkin said was a top member of the Lucchese organized crime family, and Prospect Park councilmember Anand Shah are among 39 people charged in the sprawling, two-year investigation that officials said centered on illegal poker and sports betting operations.

An email message was left with Zappola’s attorney. A number listed for Shah said the voicemail box was full. An email to him was not immediately answered.

Officials uncovered four illegal poker clubs in Totowa, Garfield and Woodland Park as well as in Paterson, where gambling machines were stored, Plakin said.

Shah managed illegal poker games and an online sports book, according to law enforcement. He’s not facing official misconduct charges in connection with his public office.

Platkin said the gambling ring brought in more than $3 million in “criminal proceeds,” and included various shell corporations and other businesses used to conceal earnings from gambling.

apnews.com

Mafia leader, New Jersey council member among dozens facing illegal gambling charges, AG says

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin says a high-ranking member of the Lucchese crime family, a town council member and more than three dozen others are facing racketeering and additional charges stemming from an illegal gambling ring.
www.redbankgreen.com

MAFIA BIG ARRESTED AT RED BANK CONDO AMID STATEWIDE DRAGNET

Alleged top Mafia boss arrested in predawn raid of his downtown Red Bank condominium in statewide takedown that nabs 38 Lucchese members and associates.
The poker part, why is it illegal? Tax evasion? Honest question
Machines I can see a problem because they could be more rigged than normal
 
TheMoa said:
The poker part, why is it illegal? Tax evasion? Honest question
Machines I can see a problem because they could be more rigged than normal
They were probably charging a rake, which means they were collecting a tiny percentage of every pot and keeping it for themselves
Playing poker isnt illegal, charging people to play in your game does make it illegal if youre unlicensed and not paying taxes on that money
 
Pittie Petey said:
They were probably charging a rake, which means they were collecting a tiny percentage of every pot and keeping it for themselves
Playing poker isnt illegal, charging people to play in your game does make it illegal if youre unlicensed and not paying taxes on that money
thank you.
that was my guess, but I didnt know
 
