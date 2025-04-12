SSgt Dickweed
Poke her? I hardly knew her. Ayyy! oooohh!
New Joicy Attoiney Genral is whack. Fuhgedaboutit.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A high-ranking member of the Lucchese crime family, a town council member and more than three dozen others are facing racketeering and additional charges stemming from an illegal gambling ring, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said Friday.
George Zappola, who Platkin said was a top member of the Lucchese organized crime family, and Prospect Park councilmember Anand Shah are among 39 people charged in the sprawling, two-year investigation that officials said centered on illegal poker and sports betting operations.
An email message was left with Zappola’s attorney. A number listed for Shah said the voicemail box was full. An email to him was not immediately answered.
Officials uncovered four illegal poker clubs in Totowa, Garfield and Woodland Park as well as in Paterson, where gambling machines were stored, Plakin said.
Shah managed illegal poker games and an online sports book, according to law enforcement. He’s not facing official misconduct charges in connection with his public office.
Platkin said the gambling ring brought in more than $3 million in “criminal proceeds,” and included various shell corporations and other businesses used to conceal earnings from gambling.
Mafia leader, New Jersey council member among dozens facing illegal gambling charges, AG says
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin says a high-ranking member of the Lucchese crime family, a town council member and more than three dozen others are facing racketeering and additional charges stemming from an illegal gambling ring.
MAFIA BIG ARRESTED AT RED BANK CONDO AMID STATEWIDE DRAGNET
Alleged top Mafia boss arrested in predawn raid of his downtown Red Bank condominium in statewide takedown that nabs 38 Lucchese members and associates.
