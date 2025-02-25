Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Expected to Retire By the End of 2025

Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Expected to Retire This Year The prolific producer has presided over the franchise through ups and downs since 2012.

After more than a decade in a galaxy far, far away, Kathleen Kennedy is charting a course toward retirement. The Lucasfilm boss has told associates she plans to retire by the end of 2025,reported Monday night.Reps for Kennedy and Lucasfilm were not immediately available for comment.Kennedy joined Lucasfilm in 2012 as co-chair alongsidecreator George Lucas, and a few months later took the reins after Disney paid $4 billion for the company and Lucas exited.She relaunched the franchise, beginning with J.J. Abrams’(2015), which grossed more than $2 billion globally and reinvigorated the property as a big screen brand. Disney released afilm every year from 2015-2019 and then took a pause following, which received a mixed response and earned just half of whathad brought in just a few years earlier.As Lucasfilm boss, Kennedy held one of the most visible and scrutinized jobs in Hollywood, and it was not always smooth sailing. She fired Chris Lord and Phil Miller as directors ofin the middle of production. (The film went on to be the firstmovie to lose money theatrically.) She also sidelineddirector Gareth Edwards, replacing him with Tony Gilroy, who was brought on to oversee reshoots. (The film became a $1 billion hit). Other projects were promised that never materialized, such as Rian Johnson’s trilogy, and another one overseen byshowrunners D.B. Benioff and David Weiss. Daisy Ridley’s upcoming return tohas been languishing in development since being announced to fanfare almost two yaers ago.But even asstruggled to return to the big screen, the franchise found newfound life on Disney+, withlaunching in November 2019 along with the streaming service. It became a breakout hit, spawning multiple spinoffs, including the critically acclaimed, which returns for a second season in April, as well multiple shows that failed to hit the zeitgeist and sparked worries of diluting thebrand.Coming up, Lucasfilm hasfrom director Jon Favreau due out May 22, 2026 as the first big screen outing for the franchise sinceKennedy’s storied career includes work with Steven Spielberg and husband Frank Marshall, with collaborations including(1982),(1984),(1985),(1985),(1987),(1988) and thetrilogy (1985-1990) and thefilms, which concluded with last year’s. In all, she has produced more than 70 films and been nominated for eight Oscars.The news comes ahead of April’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, where the future of thefranchise is expected to be unveiled.