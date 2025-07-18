Streeter
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2016
- Messages
- 23,043
- Reaction score
- 15,411
Imo it's almost definitely between these 2. Ray Ray , Lott, Decon Jones , Deion have cases but imo not like LT an White .
LT had a higher peak and could do more. At LT peak he was most unstoppable force in nfl history on defensive. At peak he was almost un block able .......... but alas .......... Crack kills.
Reggie - was a monster and most un stoppable Lineman ever he even played well later in career. Had everything - Elite IQ , GREAT teammate, loved by his team an league. The person most consider the greatest Defensive player ever. Dude had no down side.
Reggie might seem like a no-brainer but in his absolute peak 5 years I think LT was just a little better........ total head case n a crack/coke addict but damn was he fun to watch .
LT had a higher peak and could do more. At LT peak he was most unstoppable force in nfl history on defensive. At peak he was almost un block able .......... but alas .......... Crack kills.
Reggie - was a monster and most un stoppable Lineman ever he even played well later in career. Had everything - Elite IQ , GREAT teammate, loved by his team an league. The person most consider the greatest Defensive player ever. Dude had no down side.
Reggie might seem like a no-brainer but in his absolute peak 5 years I think LT was just a little better........ total head case n a crack/coke addict but damn was he fun to watch .