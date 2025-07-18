  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

NFL LT vs Reggie White - who is GOAT Defensive NFL player

Who was better

  • LT

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Reggie White

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
23,043
Reaction score
15,411
Imo it's almost definitely between these 2. Ray Ray , Lott, Decon Jones , Deion have cases but imo not like LT an White .

LT had a higher peak and could do more. At LT peak he was most unstoppable force in nfl history on defensive. At peak he was almost un block able .......... but alas .......... Crack kills.

Reggie - was a monster and most un stoppable Lineman ever he even played well later in career. Had everything - Elite IQ , GREAT teammate, loved by his team an league. The person most consider the greatest Defensive player ever. Dude had no down side.

Reggie might seem like a no-brainer but in his absolute peak 5 years I think LT was just a little better........ total head case n a crack/coke addict but damn was he fun to watch .
 
AP19301093805448.jpg
 
Taylor was one of the most exciting players I have ever watched. I don't think there has ever been a defender as fun to watch, he gets my vote.
 
HomeCheese said:
Taylor was one of the most exciting players I have ever watched. I don't think there has ever been a defender as fun to watch, he gets my vote.
Click to expand...
Imagine how great he would of been without being high as kite most of prime ? I agree most devastating defensive force ever when he was dialed in triple teams many times couldn't stop him. I go Reggie as he was dominant and so consistent and a true tram leader. but LT was better at peak.
 
Madmick said:
AP19301093805448.jpg
Click to expand...
Had he not had all tbe injuries hea definitley in conversation but like Butkus injuries derailed a little still top level elite at peak both - Bruce Smith too.

Derrick Thomas also deserves mention.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,262
Messages
57,590,467
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top