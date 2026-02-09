  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Lowest weight class that could produce the greatest ever?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,083
Reaction score
1,660
I think flyweights and bantamweights are always gonna be written off

Featherweight? No, only because Theres a 5 pound difference in ring weight between FW and LW —- go get a 2nd belt

Is Illia the goat if he defends the lightweight belt 5 times? No. He is not

i have a hard time putting anyone above Jon Jones. He’s undefeated and I don’t have a problem with steroids use. Like DC didnt have a 7000 ngl test level
 
Last edited:
Boxing is basic and boring but Floyd put up an argument for the lil guys
 
RockyLockridge said:
You should try thinking for yourself instead of following a set of rules that doesn't exsist.
Click to expand...
You’re missing the point of the thread my dude

It’s not about what I think —- it’s about the overall consensus. Fuck my opinion… but fans clearly value heavier weight classes. P4P rankings reflect that
 
I know p4p is meaningless and subjective but I like to picture everyone equalled out as 125 lb midget versions.... Who's beating MM then?
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I think flyweights and bantamweights are always gonna be written off

Featherweight? No, only because Theres a 5 pound difference in ring weight between FW and LW —- go get a 2nd belt

Is Illia the goat if he defends the lightweight belt 5 times? No. He is not

i have a hard time putting anyone above Jon Jones. He’s undefeated and I don’t have a problem with steroids use. Like DC didnt have a 7000 ngl test level
Click to expand...

A good MW may have a chance but anyone smaller would never be able to fight a HW.
 
I dont understand the premise of the thread. You're saying because they are small no one will ever consider them the goats? Makes no sense.

135-265 has pretty much the same amount of prestige in MMA, if anything 265 has less respect than 135. It's a common misnomer that people give a shit about HW in MMA. 205 and 155 has pretty much always been the base of the UFC's commercial power (granted they didnt have 155 for a while). Maybe people confuse the LHW's with HWs or something, because 205ers have almost always been more popular than 265ers and more respected.

This idea that people only care about fat guys shows how little MMA fans know about combat sports. Boxing has a ton of all time greats and goat candidates who are around the same size as BWs and FWs. Not true at all that they are too small to be respected.
 
Are you asking the smallest weight class that could produce a fighter that can beat anyone including HWs? If so, then probably a MW. Height wise they're not that much shorter and they have enough frame size to bulk up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,175
Messages
58,422,239
Members
176,033
Latest member
ManoFan

Share this page

Back
Top