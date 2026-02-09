Lowest weight class that could produce the greatest ever?

BroScienceTalkatWork
I think flyweights and bantamweights are always gonna be written off
Featherweight? No, only because Theres a 5 pound difference in ring weight between FW and LW —- go get a 2nd belt
Is Illia the goat if he defends the lightweight belt 5 times? No. He is not
i have a hard time putting anyone above Jon Jones. He’s undefeated and I don’t have a problem with steroids use. Like DC didnt have a 7000 ngl test level
