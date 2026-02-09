Lowest weight class that could produce the greatest ever?

I dont understand the premise of the thread. You're saying because they are small no one will ever consider them the goats? Makes no sense.



135-265 has pretty much the same amount of prestige in MMA, if anything 265 has less respect than 135. It's a common misnomer that people give a shit about HW in MMA. 205 and 155 has pretty much always been the base of the UFC's commercial power (granted they didnt have 155 for a while). Maybe people confuse the LHW's with HWs or something, because 205ers have almost always been more popular than 265ers and more respected.



This idea that people only care about fat guys shows how little MMA fans know about combat sports. Boxing has a ton of all time greats and goat candidates who are around the same size as BWs and FWs. Not true at all that they are too small to be respected.