Lowest IQ move in recent memory with Jailton's decision to use both hands to hold onto Blaydes leg?

This is like the reverse of the clueless striker fighting a wrestler and not knowing the first thing about defending a takedown. James Toney vs. Randy Couture like, or CM Punk vs. Mickey Gall.

Jailton shoots for a takedown, locks his hands to hold onto Blaydes' leg. Then he takes (without trying to block or avoid) about 10 to 12 heavy shots from a 265 lbs heavy puncher, when nothing was preventing him from choosing to use his left hand to block the shots. Then he then realizes, oh shit, this is not grappling only, striking is allowed. And rolls over and basically submits to strikes.

giphy-downsized-large.gif


It was so dumb that Rogan thought Jailton must have gotten rocked on the entry, I mean, who would let a heavyweight rain down 10 punches to your head unanswered when you have a hand that you could use to block?
 
markys00 said:
Umm, am I crazy or is that absolutely normal? I only did 4 years of wrestling, so maybe I don't remember how takedowns work
That's my point, it's a perfectly normal wrestling takedown when you're in a wrestling match.

Really funny when it's MMA though, thinking it's just a wrestling match and you let the other guy punch you in the head 10 times before realizing, it's not good to get punched in the head 10 times, without trying to avoid it.
 
I was rooting for Almeida, but I'm glad Blaydes won. Almeida's strategy of holding positions while doing zero damage and not actively hunting for submissions isn't sustainable at the highest level...and it's brutal to sit through. Hopefully this was a wakeup call.
 
Almeida would have lost no matter what imo. I called it before the fight, Blades is Almeida's kryptonite. If he hadn't gotten finished when he did, he would had eventually gassed and gotten finished later in the fight imo. He's too much of a one trick poney.
 
TheBulge said:
It was a 3 round fight, no? He had a chance.
He usually slows down around the middle of the second. I figured with the resistance that Blades could put up with his wrestling background that Almeida was sure to gas in this one imo. To tell you the truth I missed the fight, I fell asleep and only seen the highlight of the finish. Lol, I can't stand the way Almeida fights anyway.
 
I'll admit I too thought that Blaydes left hand coming up actually hit Almeida square on the jaw because it's hard to believe that a professional fighter thinks taking 25 unanswered blows to the head from a 265lb man is a good strategy. Glad to see Jailton smooshed. Very boring fighter, will be even more passive now if that's possible.
 
Poirierfan said:
Almeida would have lost no matter what imo. I called it before the fight, Blades is Almeida's kryptonite. If he hadn't gotten finished when he did, he would had eventually gassed and gotten finished later in the fight imo. He's a one trick poney more or less.
True. And Blades is no joke.
 
That's our evolved ufc hw division in 2024




It's so evolved bruh
 
