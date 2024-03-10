Lowest IQ move in recent memory with Jailton's decision to use both hands to hold onto Blades leg?

This is like the reverse of the clueless striker fighting a wrestler and not knowing the first thing about defending a takedown. James Toney vs. Randy Couture like, or CM Punk vs. Mickey Gall.Jailton shoots for a takedown, locks his hands to hold onto Blade's leg. Then he takes (without trying to block or avoid) about 10 to 12 heavy shots from a 265 lbs heavy puncher, when nothing was preventing him from choosing to use his left hand to block the shots. Then he then realizes, oh shit, this is not grappling only, striking is allowed. And rolls over and basically submits to strikes.It was so dumb that Rogan thought Jailton must have gotten rocked on the entry, I mean, who would let a heavyweight rain down 10 punches to your head unanswered when you have a hand that you could use to block?