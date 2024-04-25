Lower leg injuries and kicks

So I fought about 2 months ago and I had a kick heavy gameplan. Kicked a shit load. Haven’t kicked that much in a long ass time, if ever.



Anyways my feet, toes, and ankles are still hurting. Doing partner drills and even kicking the bag still hurts. I constantly reinjure it in sparring and partner drills, and I don’t think road work is helping either. Even grappling hurts it a little sometimes. I can’t even do the quad stretch laying down on the floor because my ankles are so stiff it hurts both my feet and ankles.



I don’t mind the pain, but I literally can’t kick anything that isn’t a Thai pad more than 60% lol.



How do people deal with this shit? Is ice really the answer. I’m 31 though, so I guess it makes sense how Thais retire so young because the fights fuck up their body