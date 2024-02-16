Low Testosterone Screener

Cherry Brigand
Was at the urologist and saw this sign. Naturally, none of my sherbros deal with this, but thought I'd put this out there for entertainment purposes.
2. Yes. But I'm getting older
4. Nominally. But I've cut height all my life to more easily wallop fools
5. Sometimes but not consistently
7. Heck no. Even with all my prostate problems
9. After lunch, yes. Especially on Sundays
I truthfully scored myself 3-4 on this screener.
