Low Testosterone Screener

Was at the urologist and saw this sign. Naturally, none of my sherbros deal with this, but thought I'd put this out there for entertainment purposes.

2. Yes. But I'm getting older
4. Nominally. But I've cut height all my life to more easily wallop fools
5. Sometimes but not consistently
7. Heck no. Even with all my prostate problems
9. After lunch, yes. Especially on Sundays

I truthfully scored myself 3-4 on this screener.

There really is only one way to see if your Test levels are decreasing and that's through blood work, But some people are content with diminished levels as they get older. But I do like the one about falling sleep after dinner....yeah its called bed.
 
A young, hot and willing female will cure all of those issues
 
I got bloodwork done back in November, total T was 473.

I'm 41.
 
