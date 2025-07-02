Low key kind of think Ilia wished his last fight went to decision

Ilia has a great respect for charles and considers him a legend, good person, and a good role model for young men. The two men even had several instances leading up to the fight where they discuss about their lives and family and wished each other all the best.



I low key kind of think that Ilia wished this particular fight had gone to a decision, but with him dominating majority of the rounds; say lik 50-42 score. Having a fight reach all 5 round is a very respectable way to end over Charles. And a lot of fighters tend to do this for legends at the end of their career that they greatly respect.

Example, see Izzy vs anderdon silva



[Now charles has his aura gone and people memeing his knock out for the next couple weeks]

A 50-42 decision? Do you realize what a bad beating Oliveira would have to take for that score? That's three rounds where he's getting dropped repeatedly and elbowed on the ground as he's slipping in and out of consciousness and getting his face rearranged and cut open and the ref is just watching. You are one sick white belt.
 
Absurdly silly.

"I am not approaching this as a proper sporting contest, instead I am patronizing you and only kinda winning against you cause I think so little of your skills I can safely let you get to the final bell" is a MUCH more disrespectful approach than appreciating the opponent's skillset and danger and getting him out of there ASAP.

Handshake/hug afterwards is where the respect is shown.
 
Nah, it was clear he didn’t want to grapple with Charles for five rounds. He wanted to end the fight as soon as possible.
 
As if Ilia would waste his time extending the fight. He said he would knock out Charles in a round and did exactly that. Left Charles an eternal meme, looking at the sky with glazed eyes.

Ilia is now Charles' dad, and expectedly gave him a quick and swift beating.
 
We still acting like Izzy wasn't trying to Kill Anderson in there?

Vicious knees? Deadly high kicks? lol cmon
 
Just wait till he gets your boi.
Or are we still pretending that we don’t know why he run away?
 
