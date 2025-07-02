Low key kind of think Ilia wished his last fight went to decision

ShaggyDoyle
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 90
- Reaction score
- 355
Ilia has a great respect for charles and considers him a legend, good person, and a good role model for young men. The two men even had several instances leading up to the fight where they discuss about their lives and family and wished each other all the best.
I low key kind of think that Ilia wished this particular fight had gone to a decision, but with him dominating majority of the rounds; say lik 50-42 score. Having a fight reach all 5 round is a very respectable way to end over Charles. And a lot of fighters tend to do this for legends at the end of their career that they greatly respect.
Example, see Izzy vs anderdon silva
[Now charles has his aura gone and people memeing his knock out for the next couple weeks]