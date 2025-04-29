Low birth rates have hit Mayberry

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,468
Reaction score
45,004
I've been around these forums long enough to remember a time when different shermanos would make threads with titles like, "I'm going to be a dad" or "It's a girl!"

But I just realized there hasn't been a thread about having a baby in a super long time.

But it makes sense. Low birth rates are hitting all the rich countries. First it was Japan, then the US, now it's Mayberry.

Y'all either ain't fucking enough, or you're shooting blanks,

OR...

The worst option of them all....

You only have sex while sober, using condoms or birth control like a responsible adult

<{clintugh}>
 
awkward-black.gif
 
I was browsing sherdog before my daughter was born. She's in college now.
 
seriously who wants to have a kid in this day and time.

cost of living is sky rocketing through the roof and so is educational costs.

my best mate just had a baby and she is near 2 or so, and he is just realising its gonna cost that kid over 500k to go to private school from k-12.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Economy America's birth rate sparks fears for the economy
9 10 11
Replies
210
Views
3K
gspieler
gspieler
LeonardoBjj
Economy Fed lowers rates but sees fewer cuts next year due to stubbornly high inflation
Replies
0
Views
160
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,470
Messages
57,229,466
Members
175,594
Latest member
Armlocks4U

Share this page

Back
Top