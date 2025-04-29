Low birth rates have hit Mayberry

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,468
- Reaction score
- 45,004
I've been around these forums long enough to remember a time when different shermanos would make threads with titles like, "I'm going to be a dad" or "It's a girl!"
But I just realized there hasn't been a thread about having a baby in a super long time.
But it makes sense. Low birth rates are hitting all the rich countries. First it was Japan, then the US, now it's Mayberry.
Y'all either ain't fucking enough, or you're shooting blanks,
OR...
The worst option of them all....
You only have sex while sober, using condoms or birth control like a responsible adult
But I just realized there hasn't been a thread about having a baby in a super long time.
But it makes sense. Low birth rates are hitting all the rich countries. First it was Japan, then the US, now it's Mayberry.
Y'all either ain't fucking enough, or you're shooting blanks,
OR...
The worst option of them all....
You only have sex while sober, using condoms or birth control like a responsible adult