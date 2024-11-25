Social Loving Donald Trump is like loving Adam Sandler for most of the 2010s

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
2,423
Reaction score
993
He will get numbers but in the public there will not be any displays of love for him outside of Truth Social. At least not without being mocked into oblivion. All them unironic, not just use him Trumpy lovers should retreat to whatsapp groups. People wh just want to use him are their own category.

There is no place for you on the mean digital steppe the same way every time in the 10s the Sandlerers showed themselves they faced a digital head hunt.
 
need-to-talk.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,169
Messages
56,566,353
Members
175,283
Latest member
garanhão italiano

Share this page

Back
Top