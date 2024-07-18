I used to like Lou Dobbs Tonight back when it was on CNN, he had a way about him, reminded me of the classic old newsmen of 70's and 80's pleasant to watch whether I agreed with him or not









Conservative journalist and political talk show host Lou Dobbs died at the age of 78 on Thursday.



“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Great Lou Dobbs,'” his social media account announced.



“Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country.



“Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a Patriot and a great American,” the post continued. “We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren.”



Dobbs spent more than four decades in journalism, most notably with CNN, which he joined when the network initially launched in 1980, and later Fox News.

He was an outspoken supporter of Trump and conservative causes — and notoriously questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born in the US.



Trump offered his condolences after breaking the news of Dobbs’ death.



“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.



“Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!” he added.



Dobbs was longtime host of his highly-rated right-wing talk show on the Fox Business Network “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”



He was fired in 2021 after he was named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by a voting technology company, Smartmatic, alleging that he and other Fox hosts defamed Smartmatic while perpetuating President Trump’s lies about election fraud.



For nearly 30 years, Dobbs worked as an anchor, managing editor and executive vice president for CNN, hosting various programs before he suddenly resigned in 2009 after clashing with management.



A year later, he joined Fox Business.