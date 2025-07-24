So my brother owns a digital marketing firm.

He was in Italy with his team on a company vacation.

I live west of Austin and he lives south of Dallas. He had his dog staying with some other family who have…problems, and someone let his 14 year old mini Aussie loose by accident. He doesn't have kids, this dog is the closest thing he's got. He loves his other dogs too, but this one is his baby.

I take steps to find her, he's in Italy freaking out. Everything's a dead end.

He's back, we're all still looking. Nothing.



It's been 10 days.



Now 2 hours ago I noticed that I have a message request in signal. I look, it came from 4:20 this morning. “I have your dog Rosi." Hell yeah! Stoked!



I call back immediately but no answer. Makes sense. I send a couple of texts. I'm happy to get one back a few minutes later.



“Jennie" as this person goes by is happy to help. She sends a picture. It's the type you can only open once so I screen record before I open it. Damn. It's an Aussie or border collie, but black. I relate this. Get ANOTHER picture that looks more like her. But when I zoom in I noticed some subtle differences. I point these out. Get ANOTHER picture, looks more like her. Oh wow! It was the lighting!



Start discussing logistics of pickup. Jennie asks about a reward. I say I don't know the amount but my brother will be very generous. Jennie asks what about NOW (1 AM central time), could she get something now? I'm getting a bad feeling. I tell her no, but we’ll bring cash to pick up. Jennie says that won't work, and starts rattling off bullshit. Single mom, hard working,blah blah blah.



And it all clicks for me. This scumbag was using reverse image searches of the dog (I posted a few on Craigslist originally) and found a couple that were close.



I call her out, she gets defensive, and I just go fucking off.



I have screenshots of what I said but I would definitely be banned even here in the war room.



I swear to God with all the shit going on, Epstein Island, Obamagate, Israel, Russia, this shit is somehow worse than that.



I don't really want to tell my brother about it I just needed to rant somewhere. I would genuinely feel okay killing the asshole behind that. Yeah, there are technically scummier things you could do. But I think that this is one of the people that would do those things and this is about as bad as it gets.



Fuckin hell yall.



Rest in peace Rosi. You really were the best girl.