Lost 75 pounds thanks to sherdog

Thanks dudes. Every time I ask for advice, I get some good stuff. This is no different! About 4 years ago (I think?), I posted a thread asking how to tell my woman she put on weight and I want her to lose it. The best course of action I saw was from you guys and it was to practice what I preached and do it myself and lead by example so that’s what I did.



I had a checkup with my doctor today and they weighed me and measured me - 6’2, 237. The last time I was at the doctor, he told me I was 312. And my soon to be wife felt the same as I did and jumped as soon as I started being more active. Now she’s running spin classes 1-2 times a week.



I started slow playing beer league hockey and trying to stay active. My cousin and I went hiking some but it was really hockey that did it for me. My competitive nature drove me and I am in my second full season of high level, full contact senior hockey. It took me about a year to prepare but I feel great! It’s been a blast amd reignited my love for the sport. I played in the QMJHL 15+ years ago and left it behind but it feels awesome to be back. I’m not sure how many seasons I have left at my age but being able to score, fight and hit with the best of them has made me feel great. I ended my hockey career on a sour note as a fighter on a garbage team far from home.



Anyways, my relationship has been awesome too. My business is doing well, I feel healthy and happy and out of the slump I was in during Covid. My fiancé and I have both benefitted great from this and shedding the weight we put on together, as a pair.



Thanks again Sherbros. I think I’m gonna stay at 240 because food is delicious but I like the way I look for the first time in a long time. The extra energy helps me go to the gym too when I thought I could neber. Hell yeah Sherbros! Fills me with pride that people love my goal scoring and playoff game winners on the ice too. It used to bother me when people viewed me as a fighter or grinder. Who knew it would ne so long before I could prove anyone wrong. I’m no body builder but I’ll peel the tarp without shame.